Commercial kitchens do not cook with one pot. A single service moves between cast iron woks, aluminum stockpots and stainless steel saucepans, each chosen for the dish it makes. Most induction equipment quietly limits that freedom: it expects a magnetic base and rejects everything else. Jingcheng Foodservice Equipment Co., Ltd builds commercial induction cooktops that do the opposite - they adapt to the pot, not the other way round.

One cooktop, every metal

Iron, aluminum and steel pots all heat on the same surface. The cooktop reads the base it meets and adjusts the field to suit, so a kitchen is not tied to one material or one supplier. Chefs keep the pans they already trust; buyers are not forced into a matching set just to make the equipment work. For a kitchen running several cuisines at once, that flexibility is the difference between a smooth line and a constant workaround.

From cold to cooking in 30 seconds

Speed is the second half of the argument. These cooktops reach cooking temperature in about 30 seconds from a cold start - fast enough that a station does not lose a ticket window waiting for a pan to come up to heat. Where a traditional stove spends minutes bringing a pot to temperature, induction puts the energy into the base directly, so the cooking starts the moment the power is on.

Service that moves at the speed of the order

The two capabilities compound. Because the cooktop accepts the pots already in the kitchen and comes to temperature in half a minute, a single station turns out roughly twice the servings in the same window - out the pass in half the usual time during a rush. For a restaurant, that is not a spec line; it is covers on the floor and tables turned faster.

Built the way the kitchen actually runs

Jingcheng Foodservice Equipment Co., Ltd designs and manufactures these cooktops in-house, with the same induction motherboards, digital controllers and power modules developed by our own engineers that go into the rest of the range. Coils are wound in pure copper on our own lines, and each unit is put through multi-stage load testing, including a 48-hour burn-in, before it ships. The result is equipment that fits the way the kitchen already works - not the other way round.

How Jingcheng Foodservice Equipment Co., Ltd works

Jingcheng Foodservice Equipment Co., Ltd is a China-based commercial kitchen equipment manufacturer with in-house R&D and SKD supply capability, and has manufactured induction equipment for over 30 years. Our equipment is CE certified, and our quality system is ISO 9001:2015.

About Us

Founded in 1995, CZC Kitchen (a premier brand manufactured by Jingcheng Foodservice Equipment Co., Ltd) has grown from a large-scale commercial kitchen engineering company into an industry-leading manufacturing powerhouse. With three decades of steady growth, we have transformed the foodservice industry by combining deep engineering expertise with advanced automated production.