New Premium Electric Leather Executive Recliner Redefines Workplace Comfort And Sophisticated Style

Where vintage luxury design merges with smart functional comfort, our newly‐launched leather boss chair

Upholstered in top‐grain leather, accented with classic nailhead trim, it exudes timeless elegance for executive offices, private studies and luxury home workspaces. High‐density moulded foam cushions deliver consistent plush support, easing pressure during long hours of sitting.

Driven by a reliable single‐motor system, the chair enables seamless electric reclining, 360° swivel and cable‐controlled height adjustment. Fitted with SGS‐certified Class 3 gas lift, heavy‐duty 365mm chrome‐plated steel star base and 60mm smooth PVC castors, it ensures exceptional stability, safety and silent mobility.

Built‐in practical features cover vibration massage and USB charging port for added convenience. Custom‐upgradeable ventilation and heating systems are offered to achieve all‐season personalised comfort.

Transition effortlessly from focused work mode to full relaxation mode. One chair for work, rest and leisure.

About Us

Foshan Chunchen Furniture Co.,Ltd.

Founded in 2016 in Nanhai District, Foshan - the core hub of China's furniture manufacturing industry - we are a reliable professional manufacturer specializing in office chairs. Our product range covers ergonomic chairs, mesh office chairs, leather chairs, conference chairs, training chairs and bar stools. We offer sample-based customization and OEM private label services.