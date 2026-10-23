Precision Investment Castings And CNC Machining Prove Essential As Evtol Development Accelerates

The low-altitude economy is moving from concept to mass production - and precision investment casting plus CNC machining is the least visible yet most indispensable link in this aviation revolution.

In October 2026, the low-altitude economy sector delivered a series of concrete developments. Volant signed a purchase agreement with Sichuan Airlines Low-Altitude for 50 VE25-100 passenger eVTOLs, 20 of which are confirmed orders. Aerofugia's AE200 full-scale prototype debuted at the Low-Altitude Economy Industry Development Conference and is in the final sprint toward airworthiness certification, having accumulated over a thousand orders. Meanwhile, the Central Committee of the Communist Party and the State Council explicitly stated in their "Opinions on Developing New Quality Productive Forces" that they will "promote the healthy and orderly development of the low-altitude economy on the premise of ensuring safety."

Orders are landing. Airworthiness standards are tightening. Mass production is approaching. But one fact is largely overlooked: behind every eVTOL are hundreds of metal structural components that require precision investment casting and CNC finish machining. From tilt-rotor hinge housings to motor mounts to fuselage attachment fittings, these parts must be light, strong, and dimensionally stable under extreme vibration and thermal cycling. This is exactly where investment casting and subsequent CNC finish machining prove their worth.​​

1 standards are rising. Tolerance for part deviations is going to zero.

In the second half of 2026, eVTOL airworthiness certification standards have noticeably tightened. The Civil Aviation Administration is certifying batteries, motors, and flight control as an integrated whole. Hangzhou's new safety assessment standards added three mandatory practical tests: battery thermal runaway simulation, single-motor failure reconfiguration, and manned emergency evacuation. The signal is clear: an aircraft cannot merely "be able to fly" - it must "land safely" under extreme failure conditions.

What does this mean for component suppliers? It means internal shrinkage porosity in a casting, or a dimensional deviation on a CNC-machined surface, is no longer a minor issue that can be "negotiated and waived." The airworthiness logic for eVTOL is full lifecycle traceability: material batches, heat treatment curves, machining parameters, inspection reports - every link must be closed-loop. Suppliers accustomed to "cast it and ship it" will not gain entry to this sector. Factories with integrated investment casting + precision CNC machining capabilities hold a natural advantage: the internal quality of cast blanks and the tolerance control of subsequent finish machining are completed under the same quality system, with clear responsibility boundaries and a complete traceability chain.

2 growth rate of superalloys tells the story.

According to investment casting market research data, nickel-based superalloys are the fastest-growing segment among investment casting material categories, projected to maintain a 5.76% CAGR through 2031. In modern advanced aviation engines, nickel-based superalloys already account for over 60% of total material weight, and single-crystal CMSX-4 turbine blades can achieve casting tolerances within ±0.02mm with surface roughness of Ra ≤ 1.2μm. These figures hold equal reference value for eVTOL powertrain and transmission structural components: when an aircraft's safety margin is compressed to its limit, the material properties and geometric precision of its parts are the last line of defense.

If your factory already possesses investment casting capability for stainless steel and nickel-based alloys, paired with CNC turning and CNC milling for post-cast finish machining, then what you are doing happens to be the most critically scarce link in the eVTOL supply chain. SkyDrive has selected ITO Corporation to supply precision-machined metal parts for its SD-05 eVTOL project - demonstrating that leading eVTOL companies are searching globally for machining suppliers with aviation-grade precision.

3. "Cast then machine" is not a bonus - it is the entry ticket.

A typical eVTOL structural component often requires the following from casting to finished product: wax pattern creation → shell building → melting and pouring → heat treatment → fluorescent penetrant inspection → CNC rough machining → stress relief → CNC finish machining → CMM inspection → surface treatment. Any outsourced step means extended lead times and compounded quality risks. When eVTOL OEMs enter the mass production ramp-up phase in 2027–2028, they will not choose a fragmented supply model of "one shop for casting, another for machining." They need a partner that operates under one roof: casting defects are discovered and fed back by the CNC process within the same workshop, process parameters are collaboratively optimized across both operations, and lead times are controlled by a single production plan.

This is precisely the differentiation your company can project. On a Google Ads landing page, there is no need to pile on empty phrases like "high quality" or "professional team." What procurement engineers want to see is: what materials you can cast, what tolerances you can machine to, whether you hold quality certifications for aviation or medical sectors, and - whether you have case experience with eVTOL or aerospace structural components.

4 window for the low-altitude economy will not stay open long.

Aerofugia's AE200 is in the final sprint toward airworthiness certification, and Volant plans to conduct joint pilot operations with Sichuan Airlines Low-Altitude before certification is obtained. This means supply chain screening and supplier designation are happening right now. By the time mass production orders land in 2027, the supplier list will already be locked. For a precision parts factory with investment casting and CNC machining capabilities, the timing to enter the eVTOL supply chain is more urgent than six months ago - but more comfortable than six months from now.

Investment castings should too. This is not a slogan. It is a timing judgment.

About Us

Dongguan SX Technology Co.,Ltd has very rich experience in precision casting, CNC machining and assembly. Our products are used in machinery, automobiles, marine, ships, equipment, valves and pumps, electronic appliances, packaging, watches, construction, chemical industry and other industries.