Curved And Bent Glass Processing Advances Through Precision Technologies And Radius Customization
|Glass Type
|Thickness
|Minimum Radius
|Application Notes
|Hot-Bent Annealed Glass
|3mm
|≥150mm
|Suitable for indoor furniture and simple interior decoration
|Hot-Bent Annealed Glass
|6mm
|≥200mm
|Universal type for indoor and outdoor decoration projects
|Curved Tempered Glass
|6mm
|≥500mm
|Building exterior wall, safety protection scenarios
|Curved Tempered Glass
|10mm
|≥1000mm
|High-rise curtain wall, load-bearing structural glass
|Laminated Curved Glass
|6+6mm
|≥300mm
|Sound insulation, explosion-proof high-end projects
2.2 Key Factors Affecting Radius LimitsGlass Thickness: Thicker glass has stronger rigidity and poorer ductility. The thicker the glass, the larger the minimum bending radius required. The most practical design rule: the minimum radius shall not be less than 3 times of glass thickness. Processing Method: Annealed hot bent glass can realize smaller tight radian; tempered glass will generate uneven stress during quenching process, so its minimum radius limit is much higher than annealed glass of the same thickness. Glass Composition: Ultra-clear glass has better bending performance than ordinary float glass; borosilicate glass has stable molecular structure, higher softening temperature and smaller bending range. Mold Structure: Sharp corners and irregular broken lines will cause stress concentration. All edges of the bending mold must be rounded with R≥2mm to disperse stress and prevent glass cracking.
2.3 Common Radius Mistakes to Avoid
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Blindly Pursue Small Radius: Customizing radian below the industry minimum standard will directly cause glass cracking during heating or cooling process, increasing production cost and delivery cycle.
Unified Radius for Different Thickness: It is wrong to apply the radius parameter of thin glass to thick glass products, which is the most frequent mistake in architectural design.
Ignore Post-processing Restrictions: Tempering and lamination will further improve the threshold of minimum radius. Design parameters need to reserve margin for subsequent deep processing.
Back to Top | Back to Table of Contents3. Curtain Wall & Furniture Applications of Curved Bent GlassDue to its unique smooth curved visual effect and adjustable performance, hot bent curved glass has become a mainstream customized material in modern architecture and home furnishing industries. Different application scenarios have completely different requirements for radius, thickness and processing technology.3.1 Curtain Wall ApplicationsCurved glass curtain wall is the core decorative material of modern commercial buildings, exhibition halls, shopping malls and villas, which can break the rigid sense of traditional flat glass facade:
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Radius & Thickness Demand: Large curtain wall projects mostly adopt glass with radius above 1000mm and thickness of 8mm-15mm. Tempered or laminated curved glass is mandatory to meet wind pressure resistance and building safety codes.
Functional Configuration: Matching Low-E coating and insulated double glazing structure to reduce indoor heat loss, realize energy saving and noise reduction, and adapt to long-term outdoor harsh environment.
Installation Points: The radian error of curtain wall glass must be controlled within ±2mm. It needs to be equipped with customized aluminum frame and special rubber sealing strip to adapt to thermal expansion and contraction.
3.2 Furniture ApplicationsIndoor curved glass furniture includes glass tabletop, display cabinet, decorative partition and storage shelf, focusing on beauty and user safety:
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Radius & Thickness Demand: Furniture products prefer small radian with 150mm-500mm radius, and the conventional thickness is 3mm-8mm. Annealed and semi-tempered curved glass are the most cost-effective choices.
Safety Design: All exposed edges must be finely polished to eliminate sharp corners. Tempered curved glass is recommended for tabletop and frequently touched furniture to prevent safety accidents.
Customization Diversity: Support U-shaped bending, S-shaped continuous bending and single-sided arc bending, which can be customized into various art shapes according to furniture design sketches.
Back to Top | Back to Table of Contents4. Final Tips for Successful Curved Glass ProjectsCommunicate with Manufacturer in Advance: Confirm the feasibility of bending radius, production cycle and cost with the glass supplier at the initial design stage, and revise the scheme in time for unprocessable parameters. Select Qualified Glass According to Scenarios: Outdoor building curtain walls prioritize tempered laminated safety glass; indoor decorative furniture can choose annealed hot bent glass to control project budget. Make Pre-production Prototypes: For large-scale projects and special-shaped curved products, request small-size prototypes to verify radian accuracy, light transmittance and surface quality before mass production. Reserve Sufficient Production Cycle: Custom curved glass needs mold opening, heating bending and slow cooling. The conventional production cycle is 2-4 weeks. Arrange the construction plan in advance to avoid delivery delay.
Curved bent glass is not only a beautiful decorative material, but also a technical customized product integrating design, processing and installation. Only by mastering hot bending production process, standard radius limit and scenario-based selection rules, can you avoid design errors and create high-quality architectural and furniture projects with perfect curved effects.
About Saida Glass
Founded in 2011, we operate 3 production bases in China and Vietnam, with 300+ employees and over 50,000 m2 of owned factory space. Annual output: 10M+ display cover glass and 20M+ appliance glass.
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