Forged Tubes For Hydraulic Cylinders Support Heavy Machinery Projects

MENAFN - GetNews) Shanghai, China - October 22, 2026

Client & Background

A Southeast Asian construction machinery manufacturer needed forged tubes (cylinder barrel blanks) for hydraulic cylinders used in excavators and piling rigs, with large and steady annual demand.

The Challenge

The tubes must withstand cyclic pressures above 30 MPa, demanding high density, straightness and dimensional consistency. The client required pre-bored blanks to minimize finish machining allowance, plus material and UT reports for every batch.

Our Solution

DHDZ produced the tubes by open-die forging in 42CrMo steel, followed by deep-hole boring to leave only 2-3mm finishing allowance. Each tube was normalized and tempered, then 100% ultrasonically tested.

Project Execution

A first sample lot of 3 pieces was delivered within 15 days. After successful installation testing, the order moved to monthly batch supply. Over 1,200 pieces were delivered during the year with zero batch rejections.

The Result

The client listed DHDZ as a strategic supplier for hydraulic cylinder forged tubes and later expanded the scope to piston rods and guide sleeves.

Why DHDZ

One-stop capability from forging to deep-hole machining shortens the supply chain and reduces the client's total cost.

About US

Since 1999,DHDZ forgings (Shanxi Donghuang Wind Power Flange Manufacturing Co.,Ltd)designs and manufactures flanges & forgings that deliver maximum efficiency, durability and reliability for the Oil & Gas industry as well as a wide range of industrial applications, including machinery manufacturing, petrochemicals, and Pipelines and Marine forging industry.