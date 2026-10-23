Temperatures To Rise Above Seasonal Averages By 2-3 C

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- Temperatures on Friday are expected to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above their seasonal averages, with mild conditions prevailing in most areas and relatively hot weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Clouds are expected to appear at various altitudes, with a slight chance of brief rain showers in limited parts of the southern and eastern regions, occasionally accompanied by thunder. Southeasterly winds will be moderate, picking up at times and stirring dust, particularly in the Badia.

In its report, the Jordan Meteorological Department warned of reduced horizontal visibility due to dust, especially in the Badia, and slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall.

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to remain mild in most areas and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at various altitudes, with scattered showers possible in parts of the northeastern Badia, occasionally accompanied by thunder. Southeasterly winds will be moderate, picking up at times and stirring dust, particularly in the Badia.

Mild conditions are expected to continue on Sunday and Monday in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will remain relatively hot. Medium-altitude clouds are expected, with northeasterly to northwesterly moderate winds.

High and low temperatures on Friday are forecast to range between 30 C and 17 C in eastern Amman, 28 C and 16 C in western Amman, 28 C and 15 C in the northern highlands, 26 C and 13 C in the Sharah Highlands, 32 C and 20 C in the Badia, 31 C and 17 C in the plains, 37 C and 20 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 35 C and 22 C in the southern Jordan Valley, 35 C and 23 C at the Dead Sea, and 35 C and 23 C in the Gulf of Aqaba.

//Petra// MF