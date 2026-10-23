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Russian Forces Attack Dnipro And Region Nearly 20 Times Since Evening, Two Injured

Russian Forces Attack Dnipro And Region Nearly 20 Times Since Evening, Two Injured


Date: 2026-10-23 02:07:26

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Infrastructure was damaged in Dnipro.

In Pavlohrad, an administrative building and a private house were damaged.

Russian forces also attacked the Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities in the Nikopol district. A 44-year-old man was injured. He is receiving outpatient treatment.

A 26-year-old woman was injured in the Shakhtarske community of the Synelnykove district. She is also receiving outpatient treatment.

Read also: Russian forces strike residential area in Dnipro

As reported by Ukrinform, energy workers in the Dnipropetrovsk region restored power to more than 50,000 consumers who had been left without electricity following an enemy attack on October 21.

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UkrinForm

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