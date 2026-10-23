Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 140 Out Of 176 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegra, according to Ukrinform.

According to the military, starting at 18:00 on Thursday, October 22, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 176 Shahed-type strike drones (92 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parodiya-type decoy drones.

The launches were carried out from Bryansk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea.

The enemy attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 8:00 on Friday, October 23, air defenses had reportedly shot down or jammed 140 Russian Shahed-type drones (68 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and UAVs of other types.

Hits by enemy aerial attack weapons were recorded at 19 locations, while downed targets (debris) fell at another 13 locations.

Ten Russian strike drones remain airborne, and combat operations are ongoing.

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