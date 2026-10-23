Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Azerbaijan Submits Draft 2027 State Budget To Parliament

Azerbaijan Submits Draft 2027 State Budget To Parliament


Date: 2026-10-23 02:07:19

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The draft law on Azerbaijan's 2027 state budget has officially been submitted to the Milli Majlis for parliamentary review and discussion.

According to the draft legislation, state budget revenues for 2027 are projected at 39.254 billion manats, while total public expenditures are targeted at 42.400 billion manats.

A breakdown of the revenue stream indicates that centralized revenues will account for the vast majority of income at 38.518 billion manats, with local revenues expected to contribute 735.6 million manats.

On the expenditure side, centralized spending is slated at 41.664 billion manats, alongside local expenditures matched at 735.6 million manats.

Based on these fiscal projections, the upper cap for the 2027 state budget deficit has been capped at 3.146 billion manats.

MENAFN23102026000195011045ID1111854460


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search