Methane Cuts Could Open EU Market To Turkmen Gas - Expert

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Reducing methane emissions during gas extraction and production could open up opportunities for Turkmenistan to export natural gas to the European Union (EU) market, given the tightening of environmental requirements for imported fuel, Associate on energy and climate regulation at Correggio Consulting, Enri Gjondrekaj said, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

Gjondrekaj made the remark on the third day of the OGT 2026 conference in Ashgabat on October 23.

“I believe that in a few years, especially by 2030, which marks the end of this period, this figure will decrease and meet EU requirements. This will allow the European Union to become a potential buyer of Turkmen gas in the future,” he said.

According to the expert, gas producers must take into account European regulatory requirements, which provide for the phased introduction of obligations for importers of oil, gas, and coal from countries outside the EU. These obligations pertain to the disclosure of information on the origin of fuel and measures to reduce methane emissions, as well as the monitoring, reporting, and verification of emissions data.

“This regulation establishes obligations for gas producers both in Europe and beyond. The main provisions stipulate that importers into the EU who supply gas, oil, or coal from countries outside the European Union must comply with certain requirements,” Gjondrekaj explained.

He noted that one of the key criteria going forward will be methane intensity, defined as the ratio of methane emissions to the total volume of fuel sold. According to the current EU regulatory timeline, methane intensity requirements are to apply to relevant fuel import contracts concluded or renewed after August 5, 2030.

“In 2030, the European Union will set a cap on methane intensity. This indicator is calculated as the ratio of methane emissions to the total volume of gas sold on the market. The limit will be enshrined in the regulations, and gas exports to the European Union will have to comply with the established limit. We do not yet know what this limit will be,” the expert said.

At the same time, Gjondrekaj pointed out the possibility of revising the deadlines for implementing certain requirements. According to him, on October 22, the European Parliament supported a three-year postponement of a number of obligations regarding the monitoring, reporting, and verification of methane emissions for importers and producers. However, this proposal still needs to be agreed upon by the Council of the EU and has not yet changed the current deadlines.

“Today is October 23. Yesterday, October 22, the European Parliament adopted a series of amendments providing for a three-year postponement of two deadlines – August 2028 and August 2030. However, these amendments have not yet been approved and have not entered into force. Tripartite negotiations between the relevant legislative bodies are now pending,” he noted.

Speaking about practical measures to reduce emissions, the expert emphasized the importance of a clear division of responsibilities at production facilities. It is necessary to determine who is responsible for identifying leaks, eliminating them, and documenting the work performed. Satellite technology offers additional capabilities, allowing for the detection of large emissions and the prompt transmission of relevant information to government agencies.

As an example of progress in this area, Gjondrekaj cited data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) on methane intensity in Turkmenistan.

“The International Energy Agency conducted an analysis according to which the methane intensity in Turkmenistan appears to be 7 percent. At the same time, this figure is gradually decreasing,” he said.

The expert expressed the view that a further reduction in methane intensity and the development of monitoring systems will help Turkmenistan bring the oil and gas sector's performance closer to the requirements of the European market. He also emphasized that regulation in this area continues to evolve, so producers need to keep track of changes in the regulatory framework.

Meanwhile, the final day of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) is underway in Ashgabat.

On the third day, participants are discussing ways to reduce methane emissions, improve environmental and energy efficiency, and the role of natural gas in ensuring a balanced and sustainable energy future.

Participants are exploring opportunities for international exchange of expertise and technologies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving the environmental performance of the oil and gas industry. In addition, the role of natural gas in shaping a balanced energy system is being discussed.