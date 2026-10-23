US-China AI Race Turning ASEAN Neutrality Into A Liability

MENAFN - Asia Times) For decades, Southeast Asia has turned great-power rivalry to an economic advantage. By maintaining healthy ties with Washington and Beijing, ASEAN governments attracted investment, expanded trade and preserved room for diplomatic maneuver.

The great-power race for artificial-intelligence dominance, however, is changing that bargain. As the United States and China build competing technology networks, neutrality may no longer be enough to protect the region's strategic autonomy.

The emerging divide is visible in the institutions taking shape around AI. Singapore and the Philippines have joined the US-led Pax Silica initiative, which aims to strengthen trusted supply chains for advanced technology.

Indonesia, meanwhile, became one of 29 founding members of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), launched in July 2026 under China's initiative.

Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar also joined as founding members. These affiliations do not mean ASEAN has split into opposing camps, but they do reveal how the region is entering different institutional networks as competition over AI intensifies.

AI is no longer merely another commercial sector. Its foundations include advanced semiconductors, cloud computing, data infrastructure, software, electricity and specialized expertise.

Control over these assets can shape access to markets, the security of critical systems and the capacity to innovate. Decisions and policy choices that appear technical today can carry strategic consequences tomorrow.

For ASEAN, the danger isn't only that Washington or Beijing might demand political allegiance. More subtly, each power can influence the choices open to governments and businesses through export restrictions, technical standards, investment conditions and access to essential infrastructure.

A country may remain diplomatically nonaligned while becoming technologically dependent on an ecosystem it cannot easily leave.

That is the paradox of Southeast Asia's AI moment. The region's traditional hedging strategy rests on preserving options, yet technological dependence can gradually eliminate them. Neutrality remains valuable, but without the means to manage such dependence, it risks becoming a liability rather than a source of strength.

The US and China are building influence through different, though not mutually exclusive, approaches. Pax Silica emphasizes trusted supply chains and cooperation across strategic technologies, while WAICO offers a framework for international AI cooperation and governance.

Neither initiative is an identical or inherently exclusive bloc, but both show that AI competition increasingly involves organizing international networks as well as developing better algorithms.