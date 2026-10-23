SATO Corporation Interim Report 1 January30 September 2026: Occupancy Rate Increased Due To Strong Operational Performance
|1–9/2026
|1–9/2025
|1–12/2025
|Net sales, EUR million
|244.1
|235.5
|316.1
|Number of rental apartments, pcs
|27,313
|26,787
|26,786
|Investment property, EUR million
|5,366.9
|5,215.3
|5,237.4
|Housing investments, EUR million
|131.6
|219.4
|239.8
|Average rent at the end of the review period, €/m2/month
|18.51
|18.51
|18.48
|Cash earnings (CE), EUR million
|64.7
|64.3
|91.8
|Shareholders' equity, EUR million
|2,727.0
|2,663.3
|2,685.2
Outlook
European and Finnish economic development is governed by geopolitics. The war in the Middle East and its repercussions are slowing down economic growth and accelerating inflation in the euro area. This has kept market rates on an upward trajectory since late February. The Middle East crisis has pushed up the energy prices in particular and, consequently, accelerated inflation. To keep price increases in check, the European Central Bank has raised the deposit facility rate twice in line with market expectations.
The Finnish economy has picked up this year. The autumn interim forecast of the Bank of Finland shows that GDP will increase by 1.7% in 2026 and by 1.6% in 2027. Inflation is projected to be 2.4% this year and fall to 1.4% next year as energy prices will decline. Despite the projected growth, the labour market is recovering slowly and Finland's general government finances still remain in deficit.
Unemployment and the general uncertainty are still reflected in weak consumer confidence, but business confidence has nevertheless remained above the long-term average.
In its economic outlook published in early October, the Confederation of Finnish Construction Industries (CFCI) forecasts that construction activity will grow by 2% this year and 4% next year. However, growth is uneven: infrastructure and commercial construction are gaining momentum, particularly from data centre projects, while residential construction still remains at a historically low level.
According to CFCI, housing production will continue to decline this year and is not expected to return to growth next year. Investor demand remains low, and publicly subsidised housing production is contracting sharply. Modest growth in non-subsidised owner-occupied housing construction is not enough to offset the decline in other housing starts. However, CFCI believes that the conditions for a recovery are beginning to emerge. Population growth has remained relatively strong, particularly in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, while the number of owner-occupied and rental apartments available on the market has started to decrease.
Led by the Ministry of Finance, the group on economic trends in construction estimated in September that there will be no growth in housing starts in 2026. Recovery is expected to begin next year as the oversupply will gradually decline.
The number of vacant apartments in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area has continued to decline. However, progress remains slow, and the oversupply of rental homes and the intense competition for good tenants will continue. The imbalance between supply and demand will not enable any large-scale commencement of newbuild rental housing construction or rent increases reflecting rising costs.
In the years ahead, the imbalance in the rental housing market will be corrected when state-subsidised housing production decreases. According to the forecast by the CFCI, construction starts for subsidised apartment buildings will fall to around 3,000 apartments in 2027, compared with more than 9,000 in 2024.
According to Statistics Finland's October figures, 1.04 million households lived in rental homes at the end of 2025, an increase of 11,000 from the previous year. Over the past ten years, the number of households living in rental homes has grown by around 200,000. The largest increase in absolute terms has been among households where the oldest member is aged 30 or over. In total, 1.6 million people lived in rental homes at the end of 2025.
The attractiveness of rental housing is increased by changes in the population's life situations, mobility of work, and economic uncertainty. In addition, the high interest rate level and general economic uncertainty reduce willingness for large investments related to owner-occupied housing. The convenience and flexibility of rental housing are emphasised among young adults in particular.
It is important to continue urban development and land use planning that support diverse housing options. This will help ensure that growth centres will meet the residents' diverse needs in the future, too.
In line with its majority shareholder's operating model, SATO Corporation will not publish guidance on its 2026 earnings. The parent company of Balder Finska Otas AB is Fastighets AB Balder, which is quoted on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.
For more information, please contact:
CEO Antti Aarnio, tel. +358 20 134 4200,...
CFO Markku Honkasalo, tel. +358 20 134 4226,...
Enclosures
Interim Report 1 January to 30 September 2026
Interim Report presentation 1 January to 30 September 2026
Distribution
Euronext Dublin, main media,
SATO Corporation
SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland's largest rental housing providers. SATO owns nearly 27,500 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.
SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services.
SATO invests profitably, responsibly and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025 SATO celebrated its 85th anniversary.
Attachments
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SATO Interim Report Q3 2026
SATO presentation material Q3 2026
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