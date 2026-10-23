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Transaction In Own Shares


Date: 2026-10-23 02:02:09

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
23 October 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 16 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 444.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 448.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 447.165250


Date of purchase: 19 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 443.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 446.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 444.519400


Date of purchase: 20 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 437.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 448.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 442.316900


Date of purchase: 21 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 446.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 450.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 448.680800


Date of purchase: 22 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 449.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 456.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 453.564500

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 7,728,732 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 112,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 11,081,960 have voting rights and 1,265,843 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
384 445.000 16/10/2026 08:00:23 LSE
384 444.500 16/10/2026 08:17:41 LSE
416 446.000 16/10/2026 08:17:49 LSE
1020 446.500 16/10/2026 08:37:24 LSE
185 446.500 16/10/2026 08:41:40 LSE
195 446.500 16/10/2026 08:42:08 LSE
1764 446.500 16/10/2026 09:00:52 LSE
1881 448.000 16/10/2026 09:05:59 LSE
191 448.000 16/10/2026 09:06:05 LSE
191 448.000 16/10/2026 09:06:10 LSE
1968 447.500 16/10/2026 09:06:42 LSE
1421 448.500 16/10/2026 09:09:48 LSE
378 446.000 19/10/2026 08:00:15 LSE
341 446.000 19/10/2026 08:00:15 LSE
32 444.500 19/10/2026 08:21:17 LSE
189 444.500 19/10/2026 08:34:08 LSE
765 445.000 19/10/2026 08:48:12 LSE
614 445.000 19/10/2026 08:48:12 LSE
207 445.000 19/10/2026 09:46:06 LSE
514 444.500 19/10/2026 09:47:26 LSE
338 443.500 19/10/2026 09:50:33 LSE
189 444.000 19/10/2026 10:12:27 LSE
1700 443.500 19/10/2026 10:13:59 LSE
223 443.500 19/10/2026 10:13:59 LSE
1234 443.500 19/10/2026 10:13:59 LSE
455 444.500 19/10/2026 11:17:32 LSE
1075 445.500 19/10/2026 11:37:26 LSE
189 446.000 19/10/2026 11:40:57 LSE
189 446.000 19/10/2026 12:02:03 LSE
313 445.500 19/10/2026 12:02:51 LSE
255 444.500 19/10/2026 12:58:47 LSE
714 444.500 19/10/2026 12:58:47 LSE
86 444.000 19/10/2026 13:00:04 LSE
189 445.000 20/10/2026 08:18:26 LSE
189 444.500 20/10/2026 08:18:46 LSE
499 444.000 20/10/2026 08:33:23 LSE
229 441.500 20/10/2026 09:26:33 LSE
349 441.500 20/10/2026 09:26:33 LSE
149 439.500 20/10/2026 09:57:53 LSE
262 439.500 20/10/2026 09:57:55 LSE
295 439.500 20/10/2026 09:57:55 LSE
428 440.000 20/10/2026 10:00:03 LSE
276 440.000 20/10/2026 10:00:03 LSE
311 438.000 20/10/2026 10:45:25 LSE
340 438.500 20/10/2026 10:56:55 LSE
1182 440.000 20/10/2026 11:24:38 LSE
276 439.500 20/10/2026 11:41:50 LSE
312 437.500 20/10/2026 13:03:44 LSE
195 437.000 20/10/2026 13:35:15 LSE
312 438.500 20/10/2026 13:57:55 LSE
250 438.000 20/10/2026 13:58:06 LSE
189 438.000 20/10/2026 14:00:40 LSE
572 442.500 20/10/2026 14:43:02 LSE
256 442.000 20/10/2026 14:43:25 LSE
189 445.500 20/10/2026 14:51:27 LSE
383 445.000 20/10/2026 14:52:59 LSE
549 448.500 20/10/2026 15:30:03 LSE
500 448.000 20/10/2026 15:30:09 LSE
965 446.500 20/10/2026 15:30:29 LSE
354 448.500 20/10/2026 15:34:24 LSE
200 450.500 21/10/2026 08:05:40 LSE
573 450.000 21/10/2026 08:09:14 LSE
886 450.000 21/10/2026 08:15:15 LSE
258 449.500 21/10/2026 08:36:13 LSE
270 449.000 21/10/2026 08:41:11 LSE
186 448.500 21/10/2026 08:41:44 LSE
380 448.500 21/10/2026 09:12:57 LSE
228 447.500 21/10/2026 09:23:00 LSE
503 447.500 21/10/2026 09:23:00 LSE
1216 446.000 21/10/2026 09:41:28 LSE
206 447.000 21/10/2026 09:58:28 LSE
128 447.000 21/10/2026 09:58:28 LSE
1757 448.000 21/10/2026 10:06:55 LSE
1361 448.500 21/10/2026 10:14:52 LSE
246 448.500 21/10/2026 10:24:22 LSE
761 450.500 21/10/2026 10:24:48 LSE
200 450.500 21/10/2026 10:24:48 LSE
573 450.500 21/10/2026 08:05:40 LSE
886 450.000 21/10/2026 08:09:14 LSE
258 450.000 21/10/2026 08:15:15 LSE
270 449.500 21/10/2026 08:36:13 LSE
186 449.000 21/10/2026 08:41:11 LSE
380 448.500 21/10/2026 08:41:44 LSE
228 448.500 21/10/2026 09:12:57 LSE
503 447.500 21/10/2026 09:23:00 LSE
1216 447.500 21/10/2026 09:23:00 LSE
206 446.000 21/10/2026 09:41:28 LSE
128 447.000 21/10/2026 09:58:28 LSE
1757 447.000 21/10/2026 09:58:28 LSE
1361 448.000 21/10/2026 10:06:55 LSE
246 448.500 21/10/2026 10:14:52 LSE
761 448.500 21/10/2026 10:24:22 LSE
186 449.500 22/10/2026 08:36:03 LSE
186 449.500 22/10/2026 08:36:08 LSE
745 451.000 22/10/2026 08:57:01 LSE
186 452.500 22/10/2026 09:00:28 LSE
9 452.500 22/10/2026 09:05:00 LSE
177 452.500 22/10/2026 09:05:00 LSE
300 454.000 22/10/2026 09:16:57 LSE
186 453.500 22/10/2026 09:34:32 LSE
206 453.500 22/10/2026 09:34:32 LSE
642 453.500 22/10/2026 09:45:44 LSE
349 453.500 22/10/2026 09:45:44 LSE
100 454.000 22/10/2026 09:53:38 LSE
226 453.000 22/10/2026 10:02:04 LSE
186 453.000 22/10/2026 10:18:20 LSE
186 452.500 22/10/2026 10:20:17 LSE
204 451.500 22/10/2026 10:41:53 LSE
186 453.000 22/10/2026 11:13:45 LSE
189 453.000 22/10/2026 11:15:00 LSE
297 452.500 22/10/2026 11:55:54 LSE
191 452.500 22/10/2026 12:16:48 LSE
255 452.500 22/10/2026 12:16:48 LSE
186 453.000 22/10/2026 13:00:55 LSE
199 453.500 22/10/2026 13:30:20 LSE
352 453.500 22/10/2026 13:45:22 LSE
358 453.500 22/10/2026 13:55:27 LSE
269 453.500 22/10/2026 14:00:33 LSE
85 453.000 22/10/2026 14:13:50 LSE
260 453.000 22/10/2026 14:14:15 LSE
186 453.000 22/10/2026 14:30:32 LSE
188 456.500 22/10/2026 14:59:25 LSE
281 456.000 22/10/2026 15:06:10 LSE
204 456.000 22/10/2026 15:20:04 LSE
400 455.500 22/10/2026 15:26:47 LSE
138 455.500 22/10/2026 15:26:47 LSE
240 455.500 22/10/2026 15:29:09 LSE
400 455.500 22/10/2026 15:29:09 LSE
400 455.500 22/10/2026 15:29:09 LSE
400 455.500 22/10/2026 15:29:09 LSE
262 455.500 22/10/2026 15:29:09 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited
Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.
With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.
Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


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