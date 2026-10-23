(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

23 October 2026 Transactions in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 16 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 444.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 448.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 447.165250





Date of purchase: 19 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 443.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 446.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 444.519400





Date of purchase: 20 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 437.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 448.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 442.316900





Date of purchase: 21 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 446.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 450.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 448.680800





Date of purchase: 22 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 449.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 456.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 453.564500

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 7,728,732 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 112,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 11,081,960 have voting rights and 1,265,843 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 384 445.000 16/10/2026 08:00:23 LSE 384 444.500 16/10/2026 08:17:41 LSE 416 446.000 16/10/2026 08:17:49 LSE 1020 446.500 16/10/2026 08:37:24 LSE 185 446.500 16/10/2026 08:41:40 LSE 195 446.500 16/10/2026 08:42:08 LSE 1764 446.500 16/10/2026 09:00:52 LSE 1881 448.000 16/10/2026 09:05:59 LSE 191 448.000 16/10/2026 09:06:05 LSE 191 448.000 16/10/2026 09:06:10 LSE 1968 447.500 16/10/2026 09:06:42 LSE 1421 448.500 16/10/2026 09:09:48 LSE 378 446.000 19/10/2026 08:00:15 LSE 341 446.000 19/10/2026 08:00:15 LSE 32 444.500 19/10/2026 08:21:17 LSE 189 444.500 19/10/2026 08:34:08 LSE 765 445.000 19/10/2026 08:48:12 LSE 614 445.000 19/10/2026 08:48:12 LSE 207 445.000 19/10/2026 09:46:06 LSE 514 444.500 19/10/2026 09:47:26 LSE 338 443.500 19/10/2026 09:50:33 LSE 189 444.000 19/10/2026 10:12:27 LSE 1700 443.500 19/10/2026 10:13:59 LSE 223 443.500 19/10/2026 10:13:59 LSE 1234 443.500 19/10/2026 10:13:59 LSE 455 444.500 19/10/2026 11:17:32 LSE 1075 445.500 19/10/2026 11:37:26 LSE 189 446.000 19/10/2026 11:40:57 LSE 189 446.000 19/10/2026 12:02:03 LSE 313 445.500 19/10/2026 12:02:51 LSE 255 444.500 19/10/2026 12:58:47 LSE 714 444.500 19/10/2026 12:58:47 LSE 86 444.000 19/10/2026 13:00:04 LSE 189 445.000 20/10/2026 08:18:26 LSE 189 444.500 20/10/2026 08:18:46 LSE 499 444.000 20/10/2026 08:33:23 LSE 229 441.500 20/10/2026 09:26:33 LSE 349 441.500 20/10/2026 09:26:33 LSE 149 439.500 20/10/2026 09:57:53 LSE 262 439.500 20/10/2026 09:57:55 LSE 295 439.500 20/10/2026 09:57:55 LSE 428 440.000 20/10/2026 10:00:03 LSE 276 440.000 20/10/2026 10:00:03 LSE 311 438.000 20/10/2026 10:45:25 LSE 340 438.500 20/10/2026 10:56:55 LSE 1182 440.000 20/10/2026 11:24:38 LSE 276 439.500 20/10/2026 11:41:50 LSE 312 437.500 20/10/2026 13:03:44 LSE 195 437.000 20/10/2026 13:35:15 LSE 312 438.500 20/10/2026 13:57:55 LSE 250 438.000 20/10/2026 13:58:06 LSE 189 438.000 20/10/2026 14:00:40 LSE 572 442.500 20/10/2026 14:43:02 LSE 256 442.000 20/10/2026 14:43:25 LSE 189 445.500 20/10/2026 14:51:27 LSE 383 445.000 20/10/2026 14:52:59 LSE 549 448.500 20/10/2026 15:30:03 LSE 500 448.000 20/10/2026 15:30:09 LSE 965 446.500 20/10/2026 15:30:29 LSE 354 448.500 20/10/2026 15:34:24 LSE 200 450.500 21/10/2026 08:05:40 LSE 573 450.000 21/10/2026 08:09:14 LSE 886 450.000 21/10/2026 08:15:15 LSE 258 449.500 21/10/2026 08:36:13 LSE 270 449.000 21/10/2026 08:41:11 LSE 186 448.500 21/10/2026 08:41:44 LSE 380 448.500 21/10/2026 09:12:57 LSE 228 447.500 21/10/2026 09:23:00 LSE 503 447.500 21/10/2026 09:23:00 LSE 1216 446.000 21/10/2026 09:41:28 LSE 206 447.000 21/10/2026 09:58:28 LSE 128 447.000 21/10/2026 09:58:28 LSE 1757 448.000 21/10/2026 10:06:55 LSE 1361 448.500 21/10/2026 10:14:52 LSE 246 448.500 21/10/2026 10:24:22 LSE 761 450.500 21/10/2026 10:24:48 LSE 200 450.500 21/10/2026 10:24:48 LSE 573 450.500 21/10/2026 08:05:40 LSE 886 450.000 21/10/2026 08:09:14 LSE 258 450.000 21/10/2026 08:15:15 LSE 270 449.500 21/10/2026 08:36:13 LSE 186 449.000 21/10/2026 08:41:11 LSE 380 448.500 21/10/2026 08:41:44 LSE 228 448.500 21/10/2026 09:12:57 LSE 503 447.500 21/10/2026 09:23:00 LSE 1216 447.500 21/10/2026 09:23:00 LSE 206 446.000 21/10/2026 09:41:28 LSE 128 447.000 21/10/2026 09:58:28 LSE 1757 447.000 21/10/2026 09:58:28 LSE 1361 448.000 21/10/2026 10:06:55 LSE 246 448.500 21/10/2026 10:14:52 LSE 761 448.500 21/10/2026 10:24:22 LSE 186 449.500 22/10/2026 08:36:03 LSE 186 449.500 22/10/2026 08:36:08 LSE 745 451.000 22/10/2026 08:57:01 LSE 186 452.500 22/10/2026 09:00:28 LSE 9 452.500 22/10/2026 09:05:00 LSE 177 452.500 22/10/2026 09:05:00 LSE 300 454.000 22/10/2026 09:16:57 LSE 186 453.500 22/10/2026 09:34:32 LSE 206 453.500 22/10/2026 09:34:32 LSE 642 453.500 22/10/2026 09:45:44 LSE 349 453.500 22/10/2026 09:45:44 LSE 100 454.000 22/10/2026 09:53:38 LSE 226 453.000 22/10/2026 10:02:04 LSE 186 453.000 22/10/2026 10:18:20 LSE 186 452.500 22/10/2026 10:20:17 LSE 204 451.500 22/10/2026 10:41:53 LSE 186 453.000 22/10/2026 11:13:45 LSE 189 453.000 22/10/2026 11:15:00 LSE 297 452.500 22/10/2026 11:55:54 LSE 191 452.500 22/10/2026 12:16:48 LSE 255 452.500 22/10/2026 12:16:48 LSE 186 453.000 22/10/2026 13:00:55 LSE 199 453.500 22/10/2026 13:30:20 LSE 352 453.500 22/10/2026 13:45:22 LSE 358 453.500 22/10/2026 13:55:27 LSE 269 453.500 22/10/2026 14:00:33 LSE 85 453.000 22/10/2026 14:13:50 LSE 260 453.000 22/10/2026 14:14:15 LSE 186 453.000 22/10/2026 14:30:32 LSE 188 456.500 22/10/2026 14:59:25 LSE 281 456.000 22/10/2026 15:06:10 LSE 204 456.000 22/10/2026 15:20:04 LSE 400 455.500 22/10/2026 15:26:47 LSE 138 455.500 22/10/2026 15:26:47 LSE 240 455.500 22/10/2026 15:29:09 LSE 400 455.500 22/10/2026 15:29:09 LSE 400 455.500 22/10/2026 15:29:09 LSE 400 455.500 22/10/2026 15:29:09 LSE 262 455.500 22/10/2026 15:29:09 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7443 821577

...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

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