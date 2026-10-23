JLT Mobile Computers AB (Publ) Publishes Interim Report For Januaryseptember 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Växjö, Sweden, 23 October 2026 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its interim report for the period January–September 2026 today. Summary of key figures

July–Sept January–Sept Order Intake, MSEK 15.2 (30.1) 64.9 (111.6) Net Sales, MSEK 16.9 (28.2) 75.1 (104.0) Operating Profit, MSEK -4.5 (1.6) -5.9 (1.1) Profit after taxes, MSEK -4.6 (1.3) -6.8 (0.9) Cashflow, MSEK 2.5 (8.1) -7.2 (2.9)

CEO comments

The period was characterized by weak demand, particularly in our largest segment, warehousing and logistics. This development was primarily attributable to component shortages and sharply higher prices, combined with geopolitical uncertainty and elevated energy costs. In some cases, memory prices increased by as much as 15 times as suppliers prioritized products for AI and server applications. As a result, JLT, like other industry participants, raised prices for its computers. This contributed to more cautious investment decisions and longer sales cycles. At the same time, our growth segments-container ports and construction and mining equipment-remained stable during the first nine months of the year despite the challenging market conditions.

During the quarter, order intake amounted to SEK 15.2 million and net sales to SEK 16.9 million, both significantly below the corresponding period of the prior year. The lower sales volume weighed on earnings, and operating loss amounted to SEK 4.5 million. For the first nine months of the year, order intake totaled SEK 64.9 million, net sales SEK 75.1 million, and operating loss SEK 5.9 million.

At the same time, the gross margin continued to demonstrate resilience. For the first nine months of the year, it was 41.5 percent, compared with 38.0 percent in the corresponding period of 2025. The improvement was primarily driven by a higher share of revenue from service agreements and a favorable currency effect from the stronger U.S. dollar. However, due to the lower sales volume, gross profit was insufficient to cover the cost base.

Cash flow was positive at SEK 2.5 million for the quarter but amounted to negative SEK 7.2 million for the first nine months of the year. At the end of the period, the Group had SEK 9.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, an equity ratio of 54 percent, and no interest-bearing debt. Our financial position provides flexibility, but developments during the year underscore the importance of continued cost and capital discipline.

Our priorities are clear: increase sales activity, expand our partner network, broaden the business into additional application areas, and align the cost base with the lower level of activity. Market uncertainty persists and sales cycles remain long, but the underlying need for reliable, rugged computers is unchanged, particularly in our target segments.

We are working with determination to improve near-term performance while strengthening our long-term position. A competitive product portfolio, a strong gross margin, and an experienced team provide a solid foundation. In the near term, our priorities are to strengthen order intake, protect cash flow, and align the cost base ahead of the fourth quarter and next year.

Per Holmberg, CEO

The full interim report is attached to this press release and available for download at the company's website, jltmobile.co. Additional financial information is available online on JLT's investor pages.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08:00 am CET on Friday October 23, 2026.

Reader Enquiries

JLT Mobile Computers Group Certified Adviser Per Holmberg, CEO Eminova Fondkommission AB Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 ...

...



About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.

Attachment

Interim Report January–September, 2026