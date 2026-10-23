Vilmorin & Cie Today Announces The Sale Of The Intellectual Property Developed By Its Subsidiary Genective To The Traits Company

Created in 2013, Genective has been dedicated to the development of genetically modified traits. Since January 2025, Genective has been wholly owned by Vilmorin & Cie.

A strategic transaction

This is a part of the execution of Field Seeds activity's strategy. The company has decided to reallocate part of its research and development investments toward emerging technologies and new innovation platforms, including genome editing and AI-enabled breeding tools.

The sale of Genective's intellectual property to The Traits Company, GDM's technology partner, reflects this evolution while preserving the value generated by Genective's scientific achievements over the past several years.

A disciplined allocation of innovation resources

The transaction is consistent with Vilmorin & Cie's approach to innovation investments.

Through the sale of Genective's intellectual property to The Traits Company and the reallocation of resources toward technologies with strong long-term growth potential, the Group reinforces its ability to create value through innovation while maintaining a focused and efficient investment strategy.

Recognition of Genective's achievements

Over the past years, Genective's teams have developed valuable scientific expertise and a portfolio of innovative traits addressing important insect-resistance challenges in corn and soybean production.

ABOUT VILMORIN & CIE

The 4th largest seed company in the world, pure play in its sector, Vilmorin & Cie creates, produces and distributes seeds for vegetable and field seeds with high added value, contributing to meeting global food requirements in a context of accelerating climatic, environmental and demographic challenges.

Vilmorin & Cie is a historical expert in plant breeding, with around 6,000 varieties in its portfolio and several hundred new varieties marketed each year. It has become an international leader, offering all forms of agriculture, on all continents, the capacity to produce more and to produce better, while preserving the independence and freedom of choice of farmers and vegetable growers with regard to their other production factors. Vilmorin & Cie relies on research & development for its ongoing growth, and on the controlled internationalization of its business activities, in order to durably strengthen its competitive positions in the long term on structurally buoyant world markets.

True to its long-term vision of development, Vilmorin & Cie's strategy and performance are based on respect for the values shared with its parent company, the agricultural cooperative Limagrain: boldness, progress, perseverance and cooperation.

PRESS CONTACTS

Camille BOURG, Vilmorin & Cie Communication & Editorial-Finance Manager

... +33 (0)6 48 68 41 11

Delphine BEAUCHESNE, Article Onze Consultant

... +33 (0)6 27 06 06 65

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VCO Press Release - Genective - Oct 2026_vdef