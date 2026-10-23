Food Safety Pioneer Huub Lelieveld Honored At 2026 World Food Prize Laureate Award Ceremony

Huub Lelieveld, 2026 World Food Prize Laureate, speaking at the Borlaug Dialogue in Des Moines, Iowa

Ceremony marks 40 years of the World Food Prize, featuring a special address by Tanzania's Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dutch food scientist Huub Lelieveld of the Netherlands was celebrated as the 2026 World Food Prize Laureate at a high-level ceremony presided over by Iowa Lieutenant Governor Chris Cournoyer, who delivered the Laureate Proclamation, as the World Food Prize celebrated its 40th anniversary.Lelieveld received the $500,000 World Food Prize for his pioneering work establishing global food safety standards and harmonizing food regulations to ensure safe food for all.Instead of retiring after a 40-year career as a food scientist at Unilever, Lelieveld founded the Global Harmonization Initiative (GHI) in 2004, an organization which connects more than 1,600 volunteer experts working to advance science-based food safety and remove barriers to the safe distribution of food. The movement he built, spanning 113 countries, has helped prevent millions of cases of foodborne illness, dismantle barriers to trade and humanitarian aid, and reduce food loss and waste.Earlier in the day, Lelieveld joined 2009 World Food Prize Laureate, Gebisa Ejeta, for a fireside conversation on six decades of translating food safety science into global action. He emphasized the importance of education in ensuring food safety and good nutrition worldwide, especially in the world's poorest countries.“Education starts at a very young age,” he said.“When children learn how to handle food safely, they carry that knowledge into their homes and communities. That is how we make safe, nutritious food a reality for everyone.”Before Lelieveld's fireside chat, he joined 16 other Laureates on stage for a panel that brought together Laureates from across generations, disciplines and countries. The panel reflected on the discoveries, challenges and breakthroughs that have shaped the global fight against hunger. The conversation explored the lessons behind their achievements, the obstacles they overcame and how the challenges of food security have evolved throughout their careers. More than a look back at decades of progress, the discussion drew on the Laureates' collective experience to share insights, strategies and advice to guide the next generation of leaders working to build a more food-secure future.The evening ceremony was attended by special guest Hon. Dr. Mwigulu Lameck Nchemba, Prime Minister of Tanzania. In a special address earlier in the day, Prime Minister Nchemba warned that the time for action had arrived.“As we gather today, we have already had all our warnings,” he said. He called for science, innovation and determination to place farmers at the center of agricultural transformation, adding:“Food security must also mean food safety.”The evening included a performance from Tony Award-winning Kelli O'Hara, who gave a rousing set to celebrate four decades of....“Forty years ago, Norman Borlaug created this Prize to prove that one person's work can change the course of history for millions,” said Mashal Husain, President, World Food Prize Foundation.“This week, we've seen that spirit everywhere, from a scientist who made food safer for the world and protected millions from illness, to volunteers who packed over 900,000 meals in an hour. He would be very, very proud.”The ceremony closed the 2026 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue, which brought together more than 1,500 participants from more than 65 countries under the theme“Before Hunger Wins,” and will return in October 2027.

Harvey Presence

Marchmont Communications

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Food Safety Pioneer Huub Lelieveld Honored at 2026 World Food Prize Laureate Award Ceremony News Provided By Marchmont Communications October 23, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations, Science, World & Regional



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