Stemart Introduces Gel Imaging System Solutions To Support Molecular Biology And Laboratory Research

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) STEMart launches a range of Gel Imaging System solutions to support molecular biology research, electrophoresis analysis, and laboratory documentation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- STEMart, a US-based provider of comprehensive services and technical solutions for all phases of medical device development, has launched a range of Gel Imaging System solutions to support molecular biology research, electrophoresis analysis, and laboratory documentation. These systems, including transilluminators, chemiluminescence imaging systems, and digital Gel imaging systems, can help researchers capture and document gel images, and support the analysis of nucleic acids and proteins in a variety of research applications.

Gel imaging systems, also known as gel recording systems or gel docs, are widely used in molecular biology laboratories to capture high-quality images of nucleic acids and proteins suspended in polyacrylamide or agarose gels, plates or membranes, Western blots, and other samples such as culture plates. This provides a visual record of experimental results for subsequent archiving, analysis, and data sharing. A gel imaging system typically consists of a UV transmission lamp, a hood or darkroom to shield against external light sources and protect the user from UV exposure, a computer, relevant software, and a high-performance CCD camera for image acquisition. Digital gel imaging offers the advantages of convenient, efficient data storage and enables advanced quantification and analysis.

To better support different laboratory applications, STEMart has introduced a line of gel imaging systems to provide researchers with a variety of options to meet their imaging needs. These systems are suitable for research activities involving genetic analysis, molecular biology, protein research, and related life science applications.

For example, STEMart offers the BK-UA2 UV Transilluminator (CAT#: STEM-LT-0857-ZJF) for high-sensitivity fluorescence detection and analysis. With reflective and transmissive UV wavelengths, this product can enable precise imaging of nucleic acids and fluorescent samples. In addition, it shows high-intensity UV light and wide filter range, which can make it suitable for gel electrophoresis analysis, sample detection and research applications that require strong, uniform UV illumination.

STEMart also provides a mIEF Self-Recognition Isoelectric Focusing Electrophoresis System (CAT#: STEM-BC-2642-ZJF) for protein sample analysis. The system can evaluate the quality of protein sample pretreatment prior to electrophoresis analysis. It supports isoelectric focusing workflows in biology, medicine, environmental science, food science and biopharmaceuticals. The instrument offers preset and custom program modes for flexible method setup. Its compact size makes it ideal for laboratory electrophoresis workflows that require the assessment of sample pretreatment quality.

This high-performance product line is developed to streamline gel documentation and quantitative analysis, and these systems can deliver high-resolution visualization for nucleic acid and protein research in academic, clinical, and industrial laboratories. For more information about STEMart's Gel Imaging System products, specifications, and availability, please visit category-gel-imaging-system-3513.

About STEMart

STEMart is an industry-leading eCommerce platform incorporated with an extensive global footprint and a broad portfolio of more than 10,000 products. It aims to provide better lab materials, medical instruments and consumables, excellent technologies, and high-quality services to global customers in the fields of science, technology, and engineering, from the discovery stage upward to the manufacturing process. STEMart is dedicated to enhancing research and biotech production with simpler and safer protocols to access better health worldwide.

Staci Horme

STEMart

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STEMart Introduces Gel Imaging System Solutions to Support Molecular Biology and Laboratory Research News Provided By STEMart October 23, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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