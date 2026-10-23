Intercoastal Crawlspace Launches In Charleston, Bringing Crawlspace Repair, Encapsulation And CL-100 Inspections

Intercoastal Crawlspace

Crawlspace Repair

Crawlspace Inspection

Crawlspace Company

Flood Management

New Lowcountry company gives homeowners, buyers and realtors one place to book moisture-control work, termite inspections and official CL-100 reports

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Intercoastal Crawlspace, a Charleston crawlspace and inspection company, today announced its official launch along with a new website at intercoastalcrawlspace. The company serves homeowners, home buyers and real estate professionals across the Charleston metro and surrounding Lowcountry communities.Crawlspaces in coastal South Carolina take a beating. High humidity, tidal water tables and long, wet summers push moisture up into floor framing, where it feeds wood decay, mold and pests. Intercoastal Crawlspace was built to address that problem end to end, from the first moisture reading to the final repair.The company's core crawlspace services include:. Crawlspace encapsulation. Crawlspace dehumidifier installation. Vapor barrier installation. Crawlspace cleanouts. Insulation removalIntercoastal Crawlspace also performs whole-home termite inspections and official CL-100 (South Carolina Wood Infestation Report) inspections, the report lenders and buyers rely on before closing. Each termite inspection includes 30 to 60 labeled photos shared directly with the client. When an inspection turns up issues, the company's CL-100 and home inspection repair service handles the follow-up work so transactions stay on schedule."Most homeowners in the Lowcountry don't think about their crawlspace until a buyer's inspection or a soft spot in the floor forces the issue," said Patrick Moore, Founder of Intercoastal Crawlspace. "We wanted to give people one local team that can find the problem, explain it in plain terms with photos and moisture readings, and fix it. Realtors especially need someone who can turn a CL-100 around and handle repairs without holding up a closing."The company documents every crawlspace job with before-and-after photos and moisture readings. Wood moisture at 19% or below indicates inactive fungi, 20–27% signals excessive moisture conditions, and 28% or higher indicates active fungi. Because readings shift with the seasons, a crawlspace that looks fine in winter can show active fungal growth by midsummer.The new website was designed to make booking simple. Visitors can request an inspection or estimate online, review each service in detail, and find service information for their specific community. The site also features a dedicated CL-100 and inspection repairs section built for agents and buyers working against a closing deadline.Intercoastal Crawlspace serves Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, James Island, Johns Island, West Ashley, North Charleston, Goose Creek, Daniel Island, with extended service to Awendaw, McClellanville, Moncks Corner, Ridgeville, Hollywood, Ravenel and Edisto Island.To schedule an inspection or request an estimate, visit intercoastalcrawlspace or call [phone number].About Intercoastal CrawlspaceIntercoastal Crawlspace is a locally owned crawlspace repair and inspection company based in Charleston, South Carolina. The company provides crawlspace encapsulation, dehumidifiers, vapor barriers, cleanouts and insulation removal, along with whole-home termite inspections, official CL-100 inspections and CL-100 repair work. Intercoastal Crawlspace serves homeowners, buyers and real estate professionals throughout the Charleston metro and greater Lowcountry. Learn more at intercoastalcrawlspace.

Jonathan Johnson

Streamline Results

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Intercoastal Crawlspace Launches in Charleston, Bringing Crawlspace Repair, Encapsulation and CL-100 Inspections News Provided By Streamline Results October 23, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR



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