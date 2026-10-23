Dr. Jin Pet Essentials Launches Longevity Soft Chews For Dogs Featuring PRIOME® Mental Wellbeing Postbiotics

Dr. Jin Pet Essentials

Advanced Daily Support for Senior Dogs

Developed by neuroscientist Dr. Jack Jin and his team, the formula combines NMN, PRIOME® Mental Wellbeing Postbiotics and joint-support nutrients for aging dogs

WEST VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jin Pet Essentials Inc. announces the launch of its Longevity Soft Chews for Dogs, a daily supplement formulated to support healthy aging, normal vitality and emotional balance in senior dogs.Developed by neuroscientist Dr. Jack Jin, PhD, and the company's product development team, the formula brings together nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), PRIOMEMental Wellbeing Postbiotic Blend, a globally patented ingredient (protected under patent WO2021144333), glucosamine, chondroitin and antioxidant nutrients in an easy-to-give soft chew.The product reflects Dr. Jin Pet Essentials' focus on the everyday needs of small and senior pets. By combining several nutritional ingredients in one formula, the company aims to make daily supplementation easier for pet parents caring for aging dogs.Key ingredients.PRIOMEMental Wellbeing Postbiotic Blend: A blend of heat-treated Bifidobacterium longum CECT 7347 and Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus CECT 8361, clinically engineered to support gut-brain communication, cognitive health, and emotional stability in aging pets..NMN: A precursor to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a molecule involved in cellular energy metabolism..Glucosamine and chondroitin: Joint-support ingredients included to help maintain mobility in aging dogs..Antioxidant nutrients: Includes blueberry fruit extract and vitamin E to support the formula's focus on healthy aging.Research behind the postbiotic blendA peer-reviewed study published in Cells in 2024 investigated a combination of the two heat-treated bacterial strains in C. elegans and zebrafish. Researchers reported changes in stress-related responses and anxiety-like behavioural measures, providing a basis for further investigation of the blend in animal wellbeing.In an 8-week longitudinal UK cohort tracking approximately 120 completed canine participants administered 20 mg of PRIOMEMental Wellbeing Postbiotic Blend daily, owner-reported metrics showed profound behavioral improvements. Specifically, the proportion of dogs exhibiting extreme excitability when visitors arrived dropped from 71.9% to 30.1%, severe noise sensitivity toward sudden or strange sounds decreased from 40.5% to 7.3%, and constant whining or barking when left alone fell from 34.7% to 7.3%, highlighting cumulative benefits over the 8-week duration.Veterinary health product notificationDr. Jin Pet Essentials Longevity Soft Chews are notified under Health Canada's Veterinary Health Products program with Notification Number NN8. Pet parents should follow the product label for directions and cautions.AvailabilityLongevity Soft Chews are packaged in 100-chew jars (250 g) and are available at drjinpet, on Amazon and through selected Canadian retailers. For product information and feeding directions, visit drjinpet.About Dr. Jin Pet Essentials Inc.Founded by neuroscientist Dr. Jack Jin, PhD, Dr. Jin Pet Essentials Inc. is a Canadian pet health and nutrition company headquartered in West Vancouver, British Columbia. With a focus on small and senior pets, the company offers supplements, food and grooming essentials for dogs and cats.Research reference: Cells (2024), 13(23), 2006. doi:10.3390/cells13232006. PMID: 39682754.

Media Relations

Dr. Jin Pet Essentials Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Jin Pet Essentials Launches Longevity Soft Chews for Dogs Featuring PRIOME® Mental Wellbeing Postbiotics News Provided By DR. JIN PET ESSENTIALS INC. October 23, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.