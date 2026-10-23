Sunsup Cleaning Launches Home Exterior Bundle, 15% Off Solar & Window Cleaning, Pressure Washing And Pigeon Proofing

Suns Up Cleaning

Mesa-based solar cleaning company combines four exterior services into one visit with priority scheduling and a 48-hour rain guarantee.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SunsUp Cleaning Services, the owner-led solar panel cleaning company serving Maricopa County, today announced its new Home Exterior Bundle. Homeowners who pair solar panel cleaning with window cleaning, pressure washing or pigeon proofing now save 15% on every bundled service, get 20% off any add-on outside their plan, and receive priority scheduling backed by a 48-hour rain guarantee.The bundle addresses a problem most Valley homeowners know well. Solar arrays, windows, driveways and pool decks all take the same beating from dust, pollen and monsoon debris, yet they are typically cleaned by three or four different vendors on three or four different schedules. SunsUp now handles all of it with one crew, in one visit, on one invoice.Every bundled job uses the same process that built SunsUp's solar reputation: deionized water and soft brushes, no chemicals, and spot-free drying. Each visit ends with a before-and-after photo report, so homeowners can see the result without climbing onto the roof.The launch is timed to the end of monsoon season, when storm-driven dust and debris leave panels, glass and hardscape at their dirtiest of the year. SunsUp reports that a professional panel clean typically recovers 3–5% of lost solar production, making fall the highest-value window for homeowners to clean everything at once.The four services available in the bundle:. Solar panel cleaning - deionized-water wash for residential arrays of any size. Window cleaning - exterior and interior glass, screens, tracks and sills. Pressure washing - driveways, patios, pool decks, walls and fences. Solar pigeon proofing - nest removal, cleanup and a non-drilling mesh barrier that protects the panel warranty“Our customers kept asking us to handle the windows and the driveway while we were already on the roof,” said James Smiley, founder and owner of SunsUp Cleaning Services.“After more than 1,000 homes cleaned across the Valley, we built the bundle around how people actually live here. One crew you already trust, one visit, and real savings. If a storm rolls in two days later, we come back and make it right.”Bundle benefits:15% off bundled services20% off extrasPriority scheduling48-hour rain guaranteePhoto reportRegular starting prices are $199 for solar panel cleaning, $175 for window cleaning, $275 for pressure washing and $999 for solar pigeon proofing. New customers can also claim their first solar panel cleaning for $199. Homeowners can build a custom bundle at sunsupcleaning/bundle or by calling (480) 278-1219.About SunsUp Cleaning ServicesSunsUp Cleaning Services is a locally owned solar panel cleaning and home exterior company based in Mesa, Arizona. Founded by James Smiley, the company serves homeowners across Maricopa County, including Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Tempe, Scottsdale, Phoenix and Peoria. SunsUp cleans with deionized water and soft brushes, uses no chemicals, and delivers a before-and-after photo report on every job. Services include solar panel cleaning, solar pigeon proofing, window cleaning, pressure washing and the twice-yearly SunsUp Care Plan. Learn more at sunsupcleaning.

Jonathan Johnson

Streamline Results

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SunsUp Cleaning Launches Home Exterior Bundle, 15% Off Solar & Window Cleaning, Pressure Washing and Pigeon Proofing News Provided By Streamline Results October 23, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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