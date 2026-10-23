ABIS Outlines Quality Checks For Automotive Mold Supplier Selection

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ABIS outlines certification checks, process controls and application reviews to help automotive buyers assess precision mold suppliers.

SHENZHEN, GUANG-DONG, CHINA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive mold procurement requires more than a competitive quotation. Depending on the supply scope and customer requirements, qualification may include IATF 16949 certification, production approval records and controlled cleanliness. Where contamination-sensitive components require cleanroom production, buyers must specify the applicable classification and monitoring evidence rather than assume every automotive molding project needs the same environment.ABIS MOLD TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. is outlining a supplier selection checklist for automotive and electric vehicle programs, focusing on certification scope, quality controls and component-specific validation. The Shenzhen-based company's published profile reports more than 28 years of mold industry experience.Check the certification behind the claimABIS's company profile lists ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, alongside a reference to the legacy TS16949 standard. ISO 9001 addresses quality management, while ISO 14001 addresses environmental management. IATF 16949 replaced ISO/TS 16949; historical references should therefore be followed by a review of current certificates, covered locations and manufacturing scope.For procurement teams, the practical question is whether the evidence covers the facility and activities proposed for the contract. Mold-only supply and ongoing production of automotive parts should be assessed against their respective customer requirements.Follow quality controls through the full projectAccording to ABIS, new programs enter Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) when a purchase order is received. An assigned team follows the project from tool design through work-cell planning and the customer's first production run. Its pre-build reviews consider cooling, venting, gating and potential molding defects.ABIS also describes four quality checkpoints: incoming material verification, first-article dimensional inspection using a coordinate measuring machine, in-process sampling and parameter monitoring, and final dimensional and appearance checks. Its published offering includes production approval documentation on request.Buyers should connect these controls to agreed records, acceptance limits and release responsibilities. A supplier review should establish who approves changes, how nonconforming output is contained and which records accompany delivery.Translate the application into acceptance criteriaAn EV charging connector mold and an EV charging port housing mold require different reviews of mating geometry, retention and sealing interfaces. For EV battery pack plastic parts, the assessment should address the specified resin, insulation function and operating conditions.A new energy vehicle parts mold should be evaluated against an agreed validation plan. When selecting a new energy vehicle plastic parts manufacturer, procurement teams should distinguish material data from evidence that the finished component meets its intended application requirements.Appearance and assembly also require separate checks. A car door handle mold may involve moving interfaces and surface treatments, while a car mirror housing mold requires attention to fit and exterior exposure. For automotive interior trim plastic parts, a car interior plastic parts mold must support agreed appearance and dimensional criteria. Even small automotive plastic parts need measurable functional acceptance limits.Review experience in other demanding sectorsABIS's published portfolio includes medical components such as catheter connectors and surgical instrument housings, alongside consumer-electronics enclosures. These applications offer a basis for discussing precision, surface quality and assembly requirements beyond conventional automotive tooling.During qualification, buyers should request comparable project records and examine how the supplier manages critical features, documentation and contamination risks.Cross-industry experience can support a technical discussion, but each vehicle component still requires its own agreed specifications, approval responsibilities and production evidence.Supplier qualification checklistBefore placing a tooling or production order, purchasing and quality teams should verify:1. Current certificates, issuing bodies, validity dates, covered sites and scope, including IATF 16949 where required.2. Relevant project examples and clear responsibility for tooling, molding, secondary operations and subcontracted work.3. Documented quality planning and an agreed Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) submission where required.4. Material identification, inspection methods, measurement-system suitability and traceability requirements.5. Applicable cleanliness limits, cleanroom evidence where specified, and protective handling and packaging.6. Trial acceptance, change authorization, corrective-action procedures, maintenance and delivery commitments.ABIS invites automotive procurement teams to include the company in their supplier review and discuss project requirements against this checklist. Its automotive injection molds resource provides application and tooling information:Company background is available in the ABIS company profile:Project drawings, material requirements and expected production volumes can be submitted through the project inquiry page:About ABISABIS MOLD TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. is based in Shenzhen, China. Its published service scope spans product development, moldmaking, injection molding and assembly. The company serves multiple industrial applications, including automotive components.Website:

CENG ZHI CHENG

ABIS Mold Technology Co., Ltd.

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ABIS Outlines Quality Checks for Automotive Mold Supplier Selection News Provided By ABIS Mold Technology Co., Ltd October 23, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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