Red Dot Marketing Passes 20 Million Views For Dubai Brands, Led By Organic Growth In Food And Hospitality

Red Dot Marketing: 20M+ views for 32 brands across 9 sectors

A Dubai halal butchery grew from 19,000 to 76,000 followers without paying for growth, as the agency shares results from 32 brands across nine sectors

- Raj Sagar, Founder & Creative Director, Red Dot MarketingDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Red Dot Marketing, a digital marketing agency based in Business Bay, has passed 20 million views generated for its clients. The milestone covers more than 1,500 pieces of content made for 32 brands in nine sectors, from restaurants and entertainment venues to retail and luxury jewellery.The agency's strongest growth has come from organic content in food and hospitality. The Fabrique, a halal butchery and F&B brand, grew its following from 19,000 to 76,000, more than 57,000 new followers gained organically. Several of its videos reached millions of views, and the brand reported stronger direct orders and brand recall.For WOFL, a newly launched waffle sandwich brand, Red Dot's Reels reached three to five times more people per follower than typical UAE F&B pages, with several videos passing 15,000 organic views.The same approach has driven footfall. At Hungarian Games, an escape room and entertainment venue, social media engagement grew by more than 200% in eight weeks. Its Eid campaign brought record occupancy, with escape rooms fully booked.Results extend beyond F&B. Two event videos made for Babyshop reached 434,000 and 361,000 views on TikTok. For R'Rumi Diamond, a lab-grown diamond jeweller, Instagram engagement tripled in 60 days. For nightlife brand Trapsoul, four months of paid campaigns ran at 25 to 50% of typical spend in the category, with no ads rejected."Dubai has thousands of good restaurants and brands competing for the same customers," said Raj Sagar, Founder & Creative Director at Red Dot Marketing. "The ones that grow are not always the ones with the biggest ad budgets. They post with a clear voice every week, make content people want to share, and measure bookings and orders, not just likes."Red Dot Marketing provides F&B marketing, social media management, branding, content creation and influencer campaigns. Paid media is handled through its sister service Red Dot Ads, and venue loyalty programmes through Red Dot Rewards.The full case studies are available atAbout Red Dot MarketingRed Dot Marketing is a digital marketing agency in Business Bay, Dubai. It helps F&B, hospitality, retail and lifestyle brands grow through social media, content, branding, influencer campaigns and paid media. Its sister services are Red Dot Ads ( ) for paid media and Red Dot Rewards ( ) for venue loyalty programmes.

Raj Sagar

Red Dot Marketing

+971 58 552 5997

...eting

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Red Dot Marketing passes 20 million views for Dubai brands, led by organic growth in food and hospitality News Provided By RED DOT MARKETING RESEARCH & CONSULTANCIES L.L.C October 23, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.