Japanese Solo Developer Updates Five Elements Card Battler 'Onmyo Gogyo: Survival Burst' With Apple And Google Sign-In

Onmyo Gogyo: Survival Burst, a free Five Elements card battle game for iOS and Android by M OFFICE

A story battle against Himiko: a Metal card overcomes Wood, and the Yin field boosts its power

Onmyo Gogyo: Survival Burst, a free card game where the Five Elements decide every clash, adds Apple and Google sign-in and unique story boss skills in v1.0.4.

OTSU, SHIGA, JAPAN, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- M OFFICE, a one-person game studio in Otsu, Japan, has released version 1.0.4 of "Onmyo Gogyo: Survival Burst," a free card battle game for iOS and Android.

In the game, every card belongs to one of the Five Elements: Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal and Water. If your element beats your opponent's, you win the clash, even with a weaker card. Each turn, the field becomes Yin or Yang at random, which changes each card's strength. Each match lasts only 10 turns, so a full battle of reading your opponent fits into a few minutes.

In the story mode, players face figures from Japanese history and myth, such as Himiko and Prince Shotoku. The game is available in English, Japanese and Simplified Chinese.

What's new in version 1.0.4:

- Sign in with an Apple or Google account, in addition to email

- Every story boss now has its own unique skill, and enemy HP changes from stage to stage

- A "Start Battle" button added to the top of the stage screen

- Bug fixes, including progress from guest play now carrying over after creating an account, and screen display on the PC version (Google Play Games)

"I made this game by myself, from design to live operation," said Makoto Okutsu, the developer. "The game is full of Japanese history and myth, so I'm curious how players outside Japan will feel about it. I'd love to hear what they think."

Video streaming and monetized videos of the game are welcome without permission.

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About M OFFICE

M OFFICE is a small studio run by Makoto Okutsu in Otsu, Shiga, Japan. "Onmyo Gogyo: Survival Burst" is its first mobile game, released worldwide on October 8, 2026.

Makoto Okutsu

M OFFICE

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Japanese Solo Developer Updates Five Elements Card Battler 'Onmyo Gogyo: Survival Burst' With Apple and Google Sign-In News Provided By M OFFICE October 23, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology



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