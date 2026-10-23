ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. tech company Cybastion will host its Fusion Center Job Fair Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Fuse at Mason Square, 3401 Fairfax Drive in Arlington, Virginia.

Job openings include intelligence, engineering, data fusion, security, compliance, procurement and finance, as well as leadership roles in legal, procurement and IT.

Experienced defense, intelligence, federal and government-contracting professionals will meet hiring teams and senior leaders to explore roles at its Northern Virginia headquarters. Selected in-person attendees may receive scheduled or same-day interviews.

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Cybastion Announces Fusion Center Job Fair on October 27 in Arlington, Virginia News Provided By Cybastion October 23, 2026, 05:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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