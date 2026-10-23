Cliphaus Campaign For Coinbase And VALORANT Generates 35M+ Organic Views And 15K+ Clips

ClipHaus drove massive visibility for Riot Games' VALORANT and Coinbase collaboration through a large-scale clipping campaign, amplifying their reach across social media.

Creator-led distribution turned Coinbase One Shot tournament moments into more than 15,000 short-form posts, generating 500,000+ likes and 40,000+ shares.

- Peter Sint, Founder of ClipHaus

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ClipHaus, a technology-powered content distribution company, announced results from its work supporting Coinbase 's VALORANT activation, which generated more than 35 million organic views across more than 15,000 pieces of short-form content.

The campaign centered on Coinbase One Shot, a 1v1 VALORANT competition hosted by TenZ featuring a one Bitcoin grand prize and open qualification opportunities.

ClipHaus turned tournament gameplay, reactions, high-impact moments, and TenZ-led storylines into creator-led short-form content designed for TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

The campaign ultimately generated more than 35 million organic views, 15,000 clips and posts, 500,000 likes, 8,000 comments, and 40,000 shares.

Extending an Esports Sponsorship Beyond the Event

The goal of the campaign was to place Coinbase directly into the conversation around competitive gaming while reaching VALORANT audiences through content that felt native to the platforms and communities where those audiences were already spending time.

Rather than relying exclusively on traditional paid placements or official brand channels, ClipHaus distributed the activation through a network of independent creator pages.

Creators pulled from tournament gameplay, reactions, player moments, and broader storylines surrounding the event, producing thousands of individual edits and interpretations designed for short-form social platforms.

The approach allowed individual tournament moments to continue circulating well beyond the original event content.

“Gaming audiences live inside fast-moving content ecosystems. The opportunity is not just to sponsor an event, but to turn the moments from that event into thousands of opportunities for the brand to enter the feed organically,” said Peter Sint, founder of ClipHaus.

A Creator-Led Distribution Layer

Traditional sponsorships often concentrate attention around an event broadcast, branded integration, or a limited set of influencer posts.

ClipHaus applies a different distribution model.

Instead of depending on a small number of creative assets, creator-led distribution allows hundreds or thousands of different hooks, edits, moments, and storylines to circulate simultaneously across social platforms.

That volume also creates an opportunity to identify which moments and creative approaches naturally generate the strongest audience response.

For Coinbase and VALORANT, the result was a sustained layer of community-driven distribution around the tournament, generating more than half a million likes and tens of thousands of shares while extending the activation across major short-form platforms.

Expanding Coinbase's Creator Strategy

The VALORANT activation builds on ClipHaus' broader work with Coinbase.

ClipHaus has also supported Coinbase around its Everything Exchange positioning, using distributed short-form content to extend major brand initiatives through independent creator accounts.

The VALORANT campaign demonstrates how that same model can be adapted specifically for gaming, where the creative language, audience behavior, and cultural context differ significantly from conventional financial or technology marketing.

For ClipHaus, the campaign also illustrates a broader opportunity for brands investing in sports, gaming, entertainment, and live events: turning sponsorship assets into an ongoing stream of social content rather than limiting their value to the original activation.

About ClipHaus

ClipHaus is a technology-powered content distribution company helping brands, media companies, talent, and organizations reach audiences at scale through distributed social content. ClipHaus activates a network of independent digital creators and publishers to transform moments, campaigns, and existing media into platform-native content built for discovery and organic distribution across today's largest social platforms.

ClipHaus has generated more than 8 billion views through its creator network across campaigns spanning entertainment, music, consumer products, technology, public figures, and other categories.

For more information, visit cliphaus.

Pedro Serrano

Cliphaus

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ClipHaus Campaign for Coinbase and VALORANT Generates 35M+ Organic Views and 15K+ Clips News Provided By CLIPHAUS INC October 23, 2026, 05:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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