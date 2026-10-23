Localbiz365 Announces CCR Book Buyer Showcase Program With Community Super Intelligence

Unlock Community Super Intelligence with LocalBiz365 & AI X Network

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LocalBiz365: 1 + 1 > 3 - one of CCR's 12 case studies

Erick Alexander's Endorsement

Buy Community Capital Revolution (CCR). Showcase Your Business

3 Accelerator Programs. One Big Opportunity

First 50 buyers of The Community Capital Revolution from the top 3 qualified accelerators get free showcases for 6 months with paperback or 12 with hardcover

- Erick Alexander, Co-founder of LocalBiz365 and CEO & Founder of BizBiome

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI X Network is selecting the top three qualified business accelerator programs for a special promotion connecting The Community Capital Revolution (CCR) with LocalBiz365.

CCR provides the strategy framework and action plan. LocalBiz365 is the AI deployment platform for executing that plan to win attention, earn loyalty and strengthen referrals.

Across 15 chapters and case studies, the book helps founders identify overlooked community resources, choose a growth goal and build practical actions for attracting customers.

“Community Super Intelligence” combines human expertise, trusted relationships and shared knowledge with AI to discover opportunities and coordinate action. People guide decisions.

Erick Alexander, co-founder of LocalBiz365 and CEO and Founder of BizBiome, endorsed the book:“Matt Fok has written the playbook for the future. Community Capital is the key to unlocking win-win-win synergy for organizations and society.”

LocalBiz365 Smart Booths give founders a place to present their businesses, promote offers and invite customer conversations. AI-assisted discovery helps participants explore relevant expertise and collaborators.

On October 19, Bill Gross announced Idealab, offering over 1.2 million business ideas. Founders can independently explore its public resources, plan with CCR and execute through LocalBiz365.

Buy CCR and showcase your business

The first 50 qualifying print buyers across the three selected programs receive a complimentary LocalBiz365 Smart Booth Showcase:

Buy paperback - 6 complimentary months

Buy hardcover - 12 complimentary months



After purchasing, email... with the subject“LocalBiz365 Founder Showcase.” Include your Amazon order confirmation, business name and accelerator affiliation.

The 50 places are shared across both editions and all three programs. Purchase verification, program affiliation and availability apply.

Accelerators can use the framework with mentors and alumni to help founders test offers, share expertise and sustain customer engagement well beyond a single demo day.

Accelerator leaders - request consideration

Email Matt Fok at... and Erick Alexander at... with your program name and a brief introduction to request consideration for one of the three selected accelerator programs.

About AI X Network and BizBiome

AI X Network, founded by CCR author Matt Fok, connects demand, knowledge and talent through an integrated AI ecosystem.

BizBiome combines AI technology and human expertise to help businesses improve acquisition, retention and referrals. Its approach integrates money, marketing, management and measurement.

Media contacts

Matt Fok | AI X Network

...

communitycapitalrevolution

Erick Alexander | BizBiome

BizBiome inquiries:... | +1 646-762-8788



Matt Fok

AI X Network

+1 415-533-8866

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LocalBiz365 Announces CCR Book Buyer Showcase Program with Community Super Intelligence News Provided By AI X Network October 23, 2026, 05:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Technology



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