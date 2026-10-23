Weight Loss Buddy Emphasizes Ongoing Support For Weight Management After GLP-1 Treatment

WeightLossBuddy

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~ Company highlights the importance of community, accountability and sustainable habits as individuals navigate long-term weight management. ~

- Joey Dweck, WLB Founder & CEOTENAFLY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As GLP-1 medications reshape approaches to weight management, Weight Loss Buddy is emphasizing the importance of continued support for individuals navigating changes in treatment, including those transitioning off weight loss medications.Medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy have brought renewed attention to medical weight management. However, questions remain about maintaining progress after treatment ends, managing expectations and accessing reliable information about medication-related concerns.A 2022 study published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism found that participants who discontinued semaglutide and structured lifestyle intervention regained approximately two-thirds of their previous weight loss over the following year. The findings highlight the challenges of long-term weight management and the importance of individualized treatment planning."These medications have changed the conversation around weight loss, but they haven't eliminated the challenges people face," said Joey Dweck, founder and CEO of Weight Loss Buddy. "What happens when someone stops taking them? How do they maintain their progress? And where do they turn for support and reliable information?"Questions about medication side effects, appetite changes and weight regain also underscore the importance of ongoing communication with qualified health care professionals. Decisions about starting, adjusting or discontinuing medication should be made in consultation with a medical provider.Weight Loss Buddy provides a digital platform designed to complement professional care through peer connections, personalized encouragement and technology-assisted support. Its features include an AI Buddy that offers ongoing motivation and accountability, along with a community where members can share experiences related to weight management and GLP-1 treatment."People need more than a prescription or a short-term solution," Dweck said. "They need information they can trust, realistic expectations and a support system that helps them navigate the challenges of managing their weight over time."Through its platform, Weight Loss Buddy seeks to encourage sustainable habits, meaningful connections and continued engagement in personal wellness goals, regardless of where individuals are in their weight management journeys.About Weight Loss BuddyWeight Loss Buddy (WLB) is dedicated to empowering individuals on their weight loss, health, and wellness journeys. Combining innovative AI technology with a supportive community, WLB offers personalized guidance, motivation, accountability, and meaningful connections. Its AI Buddy remembers your journey, providing ongoing, personalized encouragement and support that evolves with your progress. WLB also offers dedicated GLP-1 support, helping members share experiences, navigate challenges, and celebrate successes. Whether you're beginning your journey or maintaining your achievements, WLB makes healthy living more accessible, enjoyable, and sustainable.

Joey Dweck

Weight Loss Buddy

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Weight Loss Buddy Emphasizes Ongoing Support for Weight Management After GLP-1 Treatment News Provided By Weight Loss Buddy October 23, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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