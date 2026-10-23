Caught On CCTV: Man Slaps Woman Doctor At Wardha Health Centre In Front Of Police, CCTV Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A female medical officer was allegedly slapped by a man taken by police for a medical checkup at a basic health center in Maharashtra's Wardha district, causing uproar among government physicians. CCTV footage from Talegaon Shyamji Pant in Arvi taluka shows the culprit reportedly assaulting the doctor during the test.

The incident occurred at the Talegaon Primary Health Center, when Dr. Shraddha Bhumre was on duty. According to a report by Marathi news portal Loksatta, five police officers escorted the accused, known as Qadir Ali Razzaq Ali, to the facility for a medical checkup before presenting him in court.

The inspection was apparently concluded, and the accused was requested to sign the relevant paperwork. After signing, he reportedly slapped Dr. Bhumre. Police officers present intervened and restrained him. The episode apparently stunned other patients and healthcare workers at the hospital. According to reports, the accused is a local resident with a history of criminal activity.

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In Police presence Qadir Ali slapped Dr Shraddha during a medical examination at a primary health centre in Wardha, Maharashtra

Imagine the audacity

Hope Maharashtra police served him good belt treatment Lala (@FabulasGuy) October 22, 2026

The incident has enraged government medical professionals, who have expressed worries about the safety of physicians and healthcare workers while executing their responsibilities. The Gazetted Medical Officers' Association met with Wardha District Collector Vanmathi C and presented a statement criticising the occurrence.

The association also notified the Maharashtra Association of Gazetted Medical Officers (MAGMO), the state-level organization, and threatened additional action if its requests were not met.

Doctors Demand Action

The doctors' union claims that the five police officers who were with the accused did not take the necessary safety measures to stop the attack. The group has called for proper action against the police officers who transported him to the health center as well as strict legal action against the guilty.

The doctors have issued a warning that until their demands are met, outpatient department (OPD) services would be discontinued. Drs. Snehal Rathod, Amol Yelane, and Shridhar Tamhankar were among those who informed the authorities of the association's stance.

The incident has rekindled worries about the safety of medical staff at government hospitals, especially when they have to evaluate suspects in police custody. Attacks against medical officers, particularly female physicians carrying out official tasks, would not be accepted, according to the group. We are awaiting more information about the police's involvement in the matter.