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Turkmenistan's Oil And Gas Conference OGT 2026 Enters Final Day (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-23 01:46:48

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 23. The 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) is entering its final day in Ashgabat, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

The participants are discussing methane emissions reduction, improvements in environmental and energy efficiency, and the role of natural gas in ensuring a balanced and sustainable energy future.

One of the sessions focuses on international cooperation in reducing methane emissions, implementing solutions to improve the energy sector's efficiency, and advancing sustainable energy.

Participants are exploring opportunities for international exchange of expertise and technology aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving the environmental performance of the oil and gas industry. Discussions are also addressing the role of natural gas in shaping a balanced energy system.

Will be updated









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Trend News Agency

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