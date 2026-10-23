Turkmenistan To Share Climate Technology Expertise With Central Asia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan plans to use the Regional Center for Climate Technologies for Central Asia, currently being established in Ashgabat, as a platform for sharing its accumulated experience in climate technologies and greenhouse gas emission reduction with countries in the region, the Advisor on Environmental, Climate Change and Water Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Magtymguly Akmuradov said, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

Akmuradov made the statement on the third day of the OGT 2026 conference in Ashgabat on October 23..

“One such example I would like to mention is President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's initiative to open the Regional Center for Climate Technologies for Central Asia in Ashgabat. Intensive work is currently underway, and preparations are in progress for COP31, where we are also organizing many such events. We believe that this center will serve as a key tool for sharing accumulated expertise in this field, which all Central Asian countries will be able to utilize,” he stated.

According to him, the international exchange of technical knowledge and best practices is essential for fulfilling Turkmenistan's climate commitments, including those under the Paris Agreement and the Global Methane Pledge. To achieve its methane emission reduction targets by 2030, the country intends to carry out a comprehensive modernization of the energy sector and take additional measures.

“As our moderator quite rightly pointed out, no single country is capable of addressing the issue of reducing methane emissions on its own; therefore, it is very important to draw on the vast global experience accumulated in the oil and gas sector to carry out the necessary work to reduce methane emissions,” Akmuradov noted.

He also highlighted the interconnection between climate and energy challenges in Central Asia. Among the region's common challenges, he cited changes in river flow patterns due to glacial melting, more frequent droughts, and growing demand for water and electricity. Under these circumstances, he believes, countries in the region need to develop scientifically sound, long-term solutions.

“In this regard, I would like to highlight three main areas. The first is the broader application of scientific knowledge and modern technologies to improve the management of water and energy resources. I believe that research institutes and organizations should pay special attention to developing models for forecasting water resources, assessing the impacts of climate change, and devising science-based approaches to optimizing water use. Second, it is necessary to take into account the close interconnection between water and energy resources and to develop comprehensive approaches to their rational and efficient use. Third, cooperation with international organizations plays a major role,” he said.

Akmuradov emphasized that international organizations can help countries in the region not only attract additional funding but also coordinate joint initiatives. He also noted the importance of international technical cooperation in narrowing the technological gap between countries, standardizing methane emission measurement standards, and accelerating the adoption of new solutions.

As an example of international support, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan cited the recent transfer of lidar equipment for detecting methane leaks to the state-owned concern“Turkmengaz.” The ceremony took place as part of the European Union's“Green Development” project, implemented under the“Green Central Asia” initiative launched in 2020:

“The project involves many different activities, including those aimed at reducing methane emissions,” Akmuradov said.

According to him, the introduction of lidar technology can yield both environmental and economic benefits by enabling the detection of methane leaks and helping the country fulfill its international obligations. He added that Turkmenistan is interested in further developing international cooperation in this area.

“International assistance in the field of oil production and industrial technologies is of great importance to Turkmenistan, so we are always open to cooperation,” Akmuradov concluded.

Meanwhile, the final day of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) is underway in Ashgabat.

On the third day, participants are discussing ways to reduce methane emissions, improve environmental and energy efficiency, and the role of natural gas in ensuring a balanced and sustainable energy future.

Participants are exploring opportunities for international exchange of expertise and technologies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving the environmental performance of the oil and gas industry. In addition, the role of natural gas in shaping a balanced energy system is being discussed.