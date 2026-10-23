Kenno Appoints Former Macquarie Asia Research Head Chris Hunt As CIO

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Singapore-based Vietnam specialist strengthens its investment leadership as the market enters FTSE Russell's emerging market indices.

SINGAPORE, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kenno, a Singapore-based asset manager focused on Vietnamese equities, has appointed Chris Hunt as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective October 14, 2026. Based in Singapore, Hunt will lead the firm's investment team and oversee its investment process, supporting Kenno's plans to expand through new products and partnerships.

Hunt brings more than 30 years of research and investment experience, including senior leadership roles across Asia. He previously led pan-regional equity research teams for Macquarie, CIMB, and HSBC, and has lived and worked in eight countries across the region. Most recently, he served as Head of Research for HSC Securities in Ho Chi Minh City.

“Chris brings extensive experience leading research teams across Asia and a deep understanding of Vietnam,” says Mikael Nastamo, CEO and Co-Founder of Kenno.“I'm thrilled to have him join us and help strengthen our investment team as we grow. He shares our values and our commitment to putting clients first.”

The appointment follows Vietnam's reclassification by FTSE Russell to Secondary Emerging Market status in September 2026, with index inclusion being phased in through September 2027. Kenno, which has invested in Vietnam since 2015, sees the change as an opportunity to broaden its international investor base.

“Kenno's deep local knowledge, coupled with excellence in fundamental research, creates an exciting investment proposition,” says Hunt.“When share prices diverge from the underlying value of a business, rigorous research, disciplined valuation, and patience matter. It will be exciting working with the team as we leverage those principles for the benefit of our clients.”

About Kenno

Kenno is a Finnish-founded independent asset manager established in 2014 and headquartered in Singapore, with a research office in Hanoi. The firm manages capital for professional investors in Europe and Asia, combining on-the-ground research with active portfolio management. Kenno Asset Management Pte. Ltd. holds a Capital Markets Services licence for fund management issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. For more information, visit kenno.

Laura Ranin, Head of Distribution and Investor Relations

Kenno Asset Management Pte. Ltd.

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Kenno appoints former Macquarie Asia research head Chris Hunt as CIO News Provided By Kenno Asset Management Pte. Ltd. October 23, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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