Anguilla Strengthens UK Luxury Travel Partnerships At Virtuoso On Tour London

Chantelle Richardson, deputy director of tourism for the Anguilla Tourist Board, addresses travel advisors at Virtuoso On Tour London, held Oct. 20-21, 2026.

Deputy Director of Tourism Chantelle Richardson presents to 200 travel professionals as ATB advances its UK market priorities for 2027

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) strengthened its engagement with the United Kingdom's luxury travel market at Virtuoso On Tour London 2026, where Deputy Director of Tourism Chantelle Richardson delivered a destination presentation to 200 travel professionals during the event's lunch program.Virtuoso On Tour London, held Oct. 20-21, brought together Virtuoso travel advisors and preferred partners to exchange industry insights, explore evolving luxury travel preferences and build business relationships. For Anguilla, it provided an opportunity to deepen established partnerships, develop new trade connections and increase destination awareness among advisors serving discerning travelers.“The United Kingdom remains an important source market within Anguilla's international marketing strategy,” Richardson said.“Virtuoso On Tour London provided a valuable platform to showcase our distinctive tourism offerings and engage directly with travel advisors whose expertise and recommendations influence their clients' travel decisions. Our priority is to advance these relationships into sustained interest, bookings and meaningful economic benefits for Anguilla.”Richardson's presentation highlighted the island's pristine beaches, luxury villas, award-winning accommodations, exceptional culinary experiences, wellness offerings and personalized hospitality. Throughout the presentation, she showcased Anguilla's appeal to couples, honeymooners, families and travelers seeking privacy and a deeper connection with the destination.The London engagement formed part of the ATB's wider international marketing and trade program, which has broadened trade relationships across priority source markets.During the visit, Richardson also met with Hamilton Public Relations Ltd. and Ignite Sales & Marketing, the ATB's U.K. representation partners, whose appointments took effect Oct. 1, 2026. Discussions covered destination updates, strategic priorities for 2027 and opportunities to align public relations, sales and marketing activity to strengthen Anguilla's positioning in the U.K.“As we advance our global marketing priorities, our focus remains on reinforcing Anguilla's position as a premier luxury Caribbean destination, distinguished by its warm hospitality, outstanding cuisine, authentic experiences and unparalleled natural beauty,” Richardson said.“Close collaboration with our in-market partners is essential to ensuring that our activities are strategically aligned, commercially focused and accountable for measurable results.”The ATB's targeted trade engagement is designed to generate tangible outcomes through stronger advisor relationships, destination recommendations, bookings and visitor spending. That trade activity, in turn, supports Anguilla's hotels, villas, restaurants, transportation providers, attractions and other tourism businesses.The approach also aims to build year-round demand, strengthen Anguilla's competitiveness and advance responsible tourism growth that protects the island's identity and natural assets.PHOTO CAPTION: Chantelle Richardson (center), deputy director of tourism for the Anguilla Tourist Board, with representatives of the board's U.K. public relations, sales and marketing partners in London. Also pictured, from left: Dawn Morris, account director, Ignite Sales & Marketing; Philip Britton, managing director, Ignite Sales & Marketing; Cat Hamilton, owner and company director, Hamilton Public Relations Ltd.; and Anita Clements, public relations director, Hamilton Public Relations Ltd.About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and an exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path and has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet it is conveniently accessible via Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), Baltimore (BWI), Miami (MIA), San Juan (SJU), Antigua (ANU), St. Maarten (SXM) and other regional and international destinations, as well as by private aircraft, making it just a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose the Crowd. Find Yourself.﻿For information on Anguilla, visit the official Anguilla Tourist Board website at . Follow Anguilla on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Join the conversation using #MyAnguilla.

Bevan Springer

Marketplace Excellence

+1 201-861-2056

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Anguilla strengthens UK luxury travel partnerships at Virtuoso On Tour London News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 23, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.