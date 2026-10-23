Rookie Vampire Sugar Bernstein Returns With More Deadpan Humor And Undead Chaos In 'V-Life: The Outing'

V-Life: The Outing is the newly released third installment in the perilous and hilarious saga of Sugar Bernstein and her undead friends living the van life on the down low.

Honey Parker at a recent photo session trying to take it seriously

Hiding out in a Spanish beach town, Sugar continues pushing against back evil and guilt--but dark powers keep pulling her back to romantic New Jersey...

- -Ankita Shukla reviewing "V-Life: Blood Relative" for Reader's FavoriteBAY SAINT LOUIS, MS, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Honey Parker Books is thrilled to announce the official release of“V-Life: The Outing,” the highly anticipated third installment in the popular Sugar Bernstein RV-living vampire trilogy. Following the success of“V-Life: So It Begins” and“V-Life: Blood Relative,” comedy author Honey Parker returns to deliver another sharp, witty, and uniquely hilarious supernatural adventure.In this new chapter, protagonist Sugar Bernstein-former advertising creative director, rookie vampire, and self-described Jewish princess-continues her cross-country journey trying to outrun evil, supernatural hardships, and overwhelming Jewish guilt. But the stakes are higher than ever.“V-Life: The Outing” throws Sugar into a whirlwind of absurdity. This time around, she faces a holiday dinner in Spain complete with attack dogs, actual jail time, day-driving, and blackmail. If that wasn't enough, she must navigate ocean travel reserved exclusively for vampires, grapple with her developing feelings for her hometown rabbi, and try to stop Angél's villainous plan to rule the world of the undead. When an explosive truth turns the entire V-community on its ear, Sugar is forced to survive it all with a healthy dose of sarcasm and way too much Entenmann's baked goods."I wanted to push Sugar completely out of her comfort zone while keeping the signature dark humor and domestic chaos alive," says author Honey Parker. From dealing with annoying hula-hoopers at music festivals to outsmarting ancient vampire hierarchies, Sugar's undead life remains thoroughly relatable-and incredibly chaotic.Early reviewers are praising the book for its distinctive blend of cozy mystery, vampire lore, and laugh-out-loud comedy.“V-Life: The Outing” is officially available in paperback and ebook formats on Amazon and via Honey Parker Books.About the Author:Honey Parker is a prominent comedy fiction author known for her sharp wit and engaging storytelling. Prior to the breakout“V-Life” supernatural comedy trilogy, she authored the acclaimed“Careful-ish” trilogy, a New York City COVID-19 comedy series about locked-down friends indulging too much and making bad choices. She lives and writes while drawing comedic inspiration from everyday life, travel, and the absurdities of the modern world.###Availability Information for Editors:.Title:“V-Life: The Outing” (Book III).Author: Honey Parker.Release Date: October 1st.Genre: Humorous Supernatural Fiction / Urban Fantasy / Cozy Mystery.Review Copies & Interviews: Digital review copies (EPUB/PDF) and author interview availability can be requested by contacting [Insert PR Email]. High-resolution book cover art and author headshots are available at Honey Parker Books Press Page.

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Rookie Vampire Sugar Bernstein Returns with More Deadpan Humor and Undead Chaos in 'V-Life: The Outing' News Provided By Slow Burn Story Lab October 23, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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