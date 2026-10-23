Cbibank Founder Jiangtao Sun Attends Money20/20 USA 2026 To Discuss Cross-Border Financial Infrastructure Development

Jiangtao Sun Attends Money20/20 USA 2026

NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Money20/20 USA 2026 was held at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 18 to 21, 2026. Jiangtao Sun, Founder of CBiBank, was invited to attend this major industry event, joining prominent entrepreneurs, industry leaders and keynote speakers. He also engaged with representatives of global financial institutions and the fintech industry on the evolving landscape of cross-border financial infrastructure.The conference addressed key topics including global financial architecture, technological innovation, industry collaboration and regulation, with cross-border payments, clearing networks and multi-currency fund management among the areas of focus. In his remarks, Mr. Sun noted that, as an international bank in Puerto Rico, U.S., CBiBank has long provided businesses worldwide with cross-border financial services, including corporate bank accounts, global collections and payments, international remittances and foreign exchange services. These services support businesses in managing funds across trade, investment and supply chain operations.Cross-Border Trade Is Driving New Requirements for Financial InfrastructureAs cross-border trade becomes increasingly digital and transactions occur more frequently, a growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are entering global markets. However, businesses may still face challenges such as lengthy cross-border settlement processes, complex multi-currency fund management and demanding compliance requirements. These factors can affect the efficiency of cash flow and working capital management.In his address, Mr. Sun discussed the financial management needs of businesses engaged in cross-border trade. He noted that cross-border financial services must go beyond providing accounts. Through the coordination of account services, cross-border collections and payments, foreign exchange services and relevant payment networks, financial institutions can help businesses improve fund management efficiency and better address operational needs across different markets.Enhancing Payment Efficiency While Maintaining Compliance and Risk ManagementCross-border fund transfers involve multiple jurisdictions, currencies and payment systems. As payment efficiency continues to improve, compliance and risk management are becoming increasingly important. Cross-border financial infrastructure must not only facilitate efficient fund transfers but also integrate compliance requirements into business processes and risk management frameworks.CBiBank operates within the applicable regulatory framework and participates in relevant international payment networks. The bank will continue to strengthen its cross-border payment capabilities, compliance practices and risk management framework to support businesses engaged in international operations.Strengthening Industry Collaboration to Connect Global Financial ServicesDifferences in regulatory requirements, clearing arrangements and local payment practices across markets make collaboration among banks, payment institutions and fintech companies essential to the development of cross-border financial services. By leveraging their respective areas of expertise, these institutions can improve connectivity between payment networks and better address businesses' diverse cross-border financial needs.CBiBank currently maintains partnerships with international payment networks and more than 200 banks and financial institutions worldwide. Looking ahead, CBiBank will continue to deepen collaboration with financial institutions and partners globally, enhance its cross-border collections and payments, foreign exchange and related service capabilities, and provide businesses with more efficient and convenient cross-border fund management solutions. Through these efforts, the bank aims to support SMEs in expanding their international business operations.

CB INTERNATIONAL BANK LLC

CB INTERNATIONAL BANK LLC

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CBiBank Founder Jiangtao Sun Attends Money20/20 USA 2026 to Discuss Cross-Border Financial Infrastructure Development News Provided By CB INTERNATIONAL BANK LLC October 23, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology



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