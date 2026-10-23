Pool Profits Tells Skimmer Pro Summit Audience Why Ranking #1 On Google No Longer Sends Pool Companies Customers

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Go From Rankings to Cited by AI

Session in San Antonio event laid out 5 areas to fix and a 30-day plan for getting pool service companies cited by Google AI Overviews, AI Mode, ChatGPT & Siri

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pool Profits, the award-winning pool service marketing agency that works exclusively with pool companies, told a sold-out room at the Skimmer Pro Summit on Oct. 17 that a pool service company can hold the top position on Google and still lose the customer. In the session "Why Ranking Number One Stopped Sending You Customers," co-founders Jonathan Johnson and Edmund Shahbazyan showed owners, operators, office managers and technicians how AI answers now sit between a homeowner's search and a pool company's phone, and what to change in the next 30 days.The summit, hosted by pool service software company Skimmer at the San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk, drew pool professionals from across the country. The Pool Profits session was built on third-party research published in the past year. According to SparkToro's analysis of Similarweb clickstream data, 68% of U.S. Google searches ended without a click between January and April 2026, up from 60% in 2024. Ahrefs found that when an AI Overview appears, the click-through rate of the top organic result falls 58%, based on 300,000 keywords compared between December 2023 and December 2025. Google reported at I/O in May that AI Mode passed one billion monthly users in its first year and that it will begin calling businesses on a searcher's behalf for select service categories.The same shift is happening away from Google. Yelp licensed its reviews, ratings, photos and Request a Quote feature to OpenAI in July, and an August 2026 study by Steady Demand of 2,880 ChatGPT local-service prompts across 12 metros found Yelp data behind 96% of structured responses."For fifteen years the job was to rank," Johnson said. "Now a pool company can rank first and never get named, because the homeowner read an AI summary built from another company's reviews and pricing. The job has changed from being ranked to being cited, and the owners who understand that first will own their markets."The co-founders laid out five areas where an owner can act now: consistent business identity across Google, Yelp and Apple Maps, which answers every Siri local search, tied together with schema; website copy that answers the questions homeowners ask, including real price ranges; reviews that describe specific work in the customer's own words, because AI summarizes sentences rather than counting stars; neighborhood-level service area coverage; and a check that AI crawlers can read the company's website, since some hosting and content delivery providers now block them by default.The session closed with a 30-day plan that begins with a four-engine audit: five questions a homeowner would ask, run through four AI engines from inside the company's service area, scored on a 20-cell grid of which companies get named."I owned a pool company before I ever ran an agency, and I know what it feels like to lose a job to whoever picked up the phone first," Shahbazyan said. "The owners in that room do not need another theory. They need the five things to fix this month and the order to do them in. That is what we gave them."The co-founders also cited a Morning Consult survey of 2,202 U.S. adults commissioned by Yelp in February 2026: 65% had used AI search in the past six months, 15% trust it a lot, and 72% want sources shown. "Homeowners are verifying what the AI tells them," Johnson said. "That verification click lands on your website, your reviews or your front desk. Being cited gets you the click. The rest is still on you."Pool service companies can request the same four-engine audit at

Jonathan Johnson

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Pool Profits Tells Skimmer Pro Summit Audience Why Ranking #1 on Google No Longer Sends Pool Companies Customers News Provided By Streamline Results October 23, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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