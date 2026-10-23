Pool Profits Launches The Pool Company Phone Test, The First Study Of What Happens When A Homeowner Calls A Pool Company

Pool Profits

Agency will call 100 pool companies in Phoenix, Orange County, San Diego and Houston and publish who answered, who texted back and who never called back.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pool Profits, the award-winning digital marketing agency that works exclusively with pool companies, today announced The Pool Company Phone Test, the first published study of how pool service companies respond when a homeowner calls during business hours. The agency says the industry has benchmarks for chemical cost per stop and route density, and none for the moment a new customer first picks up the phone.Over the next two weeks Pool Profits will call 100 pool service companies across Phoenix, Orange County, San Diego and Houston from a consumer phone number, at 1:40 p.m. on a Tuesday and 10:15 a.m. on a Thursday. Each call will be logged against seven outcomes: answered live, voicemail, no voicemail box, text-back received, callback within one hour, callback within 24 hours, and no response. Results, broken out by market and time slot, will be published on poolprofits/resources/ in November. Individual companies will not be named.The study addresses a gap the agency has watched for 14 years. According to Pool Corporation's 2024 annual report, typical pool service businesses have no more than 10 employees, and many are a one-person operation with a truck, meaning the owner is usually the only person who can answer. Demand is not the problem: more than 80% of the 1,600-plus pool professionals surveyed in Skimmer's 2026 State of Pool Service Report expect higher revenue this year. Research reported by Harvard Business Review found that businesses contacting a new lead within five minutes are 21 times more likely to qualify it than those that wait 30 minutes."Every owner we talk to has a version of the same afternoon: three missed calls on the log, all from the pool deck," said Jonathan Johnson, co-founder of Pool Profits. "Nobody has ever had a number for it. We are going to make the number and publish it, including the parts that are uncomfortable, because a pool company cannot fix what it has never measured."The timing is deliberate. Google announced at I/O in May 2026 that its AI Mode, now used by over 1 billion monthly users, will begin calling businesses on a searcher's behalf for select service categories. In July, Yelp licensed its Request a Quote feature to OpenAI, so a homeowner can ask ChatGPT for a pool service quote without leaving the conversation. A growing share of first contacts will be placed by software, and software does not leave a second voicemail."I owned a pool company. I missed calls from the pool deck like everyone else, and I never knew how many jobs it cost me," said Edmund Shahbazyan, co-founder of Pool Profits and a former pool company owner. "Nobody in this study is a bad operator. They are busy operators without an office. This is not about working harder. It is about knowing the number and making sure something answers when you cannot."Pool Profits plans to repeat the study in additional markets and will publish the full method with the results. Pool service companies can follow the study and read the report when it is released at pool-profits-youtube/.

Jonathan Johnson

Pool Profits

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Pool Profits Launches The Pool Company Phone Test, the First Study of What Happens When a Homeowner Calls a Pool Company News Provided By Streamline Results October 23, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Technology



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