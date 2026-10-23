Streamline Results Named Agency Of The Year, Reinforcing Its Standing As Thousand Oaks' Leading Digital Marketing Agency

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The Ventura County agency has served more than 1,000 businesses since 2009 and retains 94 percent of its clients.

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Streamline Results, a digital marketing agency based in Thousand Oaks, California, has been named Agency of the Year for 2026. The recognition is awarded to the agnecy that produces the best results for their clients.The award follows more than fifteen years of serving Ventura County and Southern California. Founded in Thousand Oaks in 2009, Streamline Results has built and managed local search, paid media, website and CRM automation programs for more than 1,000 businesses, the majority of them home service companies in pool service, pest control, HVAC, plumbing, roofing and landscaping, along with HOA management firms and med spas. Ninety-four percent of those clients have stayed with the agency."Local business owners in Ventura County have usually been through two or three agencies before they find us, and the pattern is always the same: a polished onboarding, a monthly report full of impressions and engagement, and a phone that rings about as often as it did before," said Jonathan Johnson, Founder and CEO of Streamline Results. "We report one number, qualified service requests and what each one cost. This award is recognition for that discipline, and for fifteen-plus years of being twenty minutes from our clients instead of three time zones away."Streamline Results holds certifications from Google, BrightLocal, Semrush, Ahrefs and GoHighLevel, and is currently the only Thousand Oaks agency listed in the Semrush Agency Partners directory, where it carries a 4.9 rating. The agency operates from offices on Hillcrest Drive in Thousand Oaks and serves clients across Ventura County, including Westlake Village, Simi Valley, Moorpark, Camarillo, Oxnard, Ventura and Ojai, as well as the greater Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego markets.The agency's work is organized around a four-stage growth system: Attract, Convert, Nurture and Scale. Local SEO and paid media bring in service requests, conversion-built websites and tracked phone lines turn them into booked jobs, automated follow-up in GoHighLevel keeps leads from going cold, and reporting ties every dollar of spend back to revenue."Thousand Oaks is a town of owner-operators, and so is every city around it," Johnson added. "Being the premier agency in this market has never meant being the biggest. It has meant being the one that can drive to your shop, knows which competitor is outranking you in the map pack, and puts its guarantee in writing."Business owners in Ventura County can request a free local search, paid media or website audit at streamlineresults

Jonathan Johnson

Streamline Results

+ +1 805-409-9011

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Streamline Results Named Agency of the Year, Reinforcing Its Standing as Thousand Oaks' Leading Digital Marketing Agency News Provided By Streamline Results October 23, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Retail



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