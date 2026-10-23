1 % List - leading low cost real estate broker

Dean Cacioppo

Building on National Property Search, Schema MONKEE and Blog MONKEE engineer an interconnected entity web optimized for ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 1 Percent Lists, a disruptive discount real estate brokerage franchise, announced today the nationwide launch of its AI-powered knowledge-graph. Designed to connect hundreds of Schema data points across its expanding national franchise network, the initiative establishes a machine-readable data architecture built specifically for the era of generative AI search.The rollout builds directly on 1 Percent Lists' recent launch of its National Property Search platform, which leveraged direct Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data feeds from its franchise locations nationwide. By overlaying a sophisticated knowledge-graph atop these real-time MLS data streams, the brokerage transforms raw property inventory, transaction records, and regional market data into deeply structured, interconnected entities that artificial intelligence engines can instantly parse and validate.To execute the technical infrastructure, 1 Percent Lists partnered with One Click SEO, a national search marketing and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) agency. One Click SEO deployed its proprietary software suite-led by Schema MONKEE, an advanced structured data platform that builds nested @graph JSON-LD architectures, alongside Blog MONKEE for automated content syndication and entity authority-to execute the technical heavy lifting across the franchise network.Engineering Visibility for the Generative AI EraArtificial intelligence has fundamentally changed how consumers discover information, making visibility inside AI-generated answers the defining battleground for modern brands. Generative AI engines-such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, and Perplexity-do not evaluate digital content the way traditional keyword-based crawlers once did. Instead, they rely on machine-readable structured data, entity relationships, and interconnected knowledge graphs to understand context and validate authoritative sources before citing them.Recognizing this paradigm shift, 1 Percent Lists and One Click SEO created an interlaced web of structured data connecting every franchise location. Integrating directly with the broker's MLS-powered property infrastructure, Schema MONKEE maps granular entities-including localized neighborhood amenities, real-time property specifications, transaction histories, and agent credentials-into linked nodes with explicit relationship identifiers (worksFor, areaServed, creator).The resulting national knowledge-graph ensures that when buyers and sellers turn to conversational AI platforms for local real estate insights, 1 Percent Lists agents and listings are positioned as verified, authoritative recommendations."Efficiency is what makes our model work, and efficiency in the modern era comes down to technology," said Grant Clayton, Founder & CEO of 1 Percent Lists. "Following the launch of our direct-MLS National Property Search, this knowledge-graph is the natural evolution of our digital footprint. AI platforms have changed how consumers search for homes and agents, and being cited directly in AI results is the new gold standard. Partnering with One Click SEO gives our agents the most advanced marketing framework in the industry, maximizing seller exposure while protecting our signature 1% listing fee."Driving Operational Scale and Commission SavingsThe knowledge-graph deployment reinforces the core economic engine of 1 Percent Lists: delivering full-service Realtor representation for a 1% listing fee. By replacing administrative overhead, manual comp aggregation, and localized technical SEO maintenance with automated, machine-scale data mapping, the platform significantly lowers operational expenses across each franchise.For homeowners, this operational efficiency translates into dual value: thousands saved in transaction fees alongside cutting-edge exposure that spans traditional search, local map packs, and emerging conversational AI discovery."Traditional SEO focused on keywords on a page, but generative AI demands absolute entity clarity," said Dean Cacioppo, Founder of One Click SEO. "By connecting 1 Percent Lists' live MLS feeds with MONKEE products Schema MONKEE and Blog MONKEE we've created a unified digital nervous system across their entire national network. AI search engines no longer see disconnected local offices-they see a singular, highly authoritative real estate authority. It provides a level of proptech sophistication that typically requires tens of millions in venture backing."Foundation for Future Proptech InnovationsThe implementation of the knowledge-graph marks another major milestone in 1 Percent Lists' long-term technology roadmap. With live MLS pipelines and structured entity mapping now linked nationwide, the framework serves as the launchpad for upcoming innovations, including automated hyper-local market intelligence reports, predictive home valuation tools, and real-time listing syndication.By combining direct MLS infrastructure with enterprise-grade data structuring, 1 Percent Lists continues to redefine the modern brokerage model-proving that low-cost commissions can lead the industry in both client value and digital innovation.About 1 Percent ListsFounded in 2015 by Grant and Kelly Clayton, 1 Percent Lists is a disruptive discount real estate brokerage franchise operating across dozens of markets nationwide. Built on the principle that modern technology and operational efficiency should reduce transaction costs for consumers, 1 Percent Lists provides complete, full-service MLS listing support for a 1% commission fee. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing real estate franchises in the United States, the brand leverages proprietary marketing systems and a direct-MLS National Property Search to save home sellers millions of dollars. Learn more at .About One Click SEOOne Click SEO is a premier digital marketing agency and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) provider based in New Orleans, Louisiana. Specializing in entity SEO, knowledge-graph development, and bespoke AI search strategies, One Click SEO helps national brands and multi-location franchises dominate organic search and AI citations. Through proprietary software tools including Schema MONKEE and Blog MONKEE, the agency delivers scalable structured data implementations that bridge enterprise web architecture with modern AI discovery. Learn more at .

Dean Cacioppo

One Click SEO

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1 Percent Lists Unveils AI-Powered Knowledge-Graph Across National Franchise Network in Partnership with One Click SEO News Provided By One Click SEO October 23, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media, Technology



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