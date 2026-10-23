CEI Advances Pressure Equipment Engineering Suite With Packaged Design, Fabrication And Asset Integrity Software

Engineering suite of products

New Design, Build and Maintain packages connect ASME vessel design, welding documentation and FEA so engineers can move across the equipment lifecycle.

- Tiradej Bunyarattaphantu, PE, Mechanical Engineer, CEIBLUE SPRINGS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CEI is advancing its pressure equipment engineering suite with newly packaged products that cover the full lifecycle of pressure vessels and piping: designing, fabricating and welding, and maintaining asset integrity with finite element analysis (FEA).Engineering teams often juggle separate tools for code calculations, welding procedures and stress analysis. The packages group CEI and Paulin Research Group (PRG) software by the work engineers actually do, and each can be tailored to an organization's workflow.Design: pressure vessel design software, including DesignCalcs for ASME Section VIII, Division 1 and Finglow for ASME Section VIII, Divisions 1 and 2, PD 5500 and EN 13445, with ready-to-submit compliance reports.Build: welding fabrication software, including ProWrite for PQR, WPS and WPQ documentation under ASME Section IX and AWS D1.1, WeldQC 's NavWeld for NAVSEA programs, and Fabrication Manager for shop integration.Maintain: PRG's NozzlePRO, FEPipe and Konnect for nozzle and piping analysis, elastic-plastic and nonlinear FEA, and Level 1, 2 and 3 fitness-for-service assessment."Each phase of a vessel's life has its own code requirements," said Tiradej Bunyarattaphantu, PE, Mechanical Engineer at CEI. "Packaging the tools this way lets teams carry their data forward instead of starting over."The packages help engineering teams:.Produce ASME-compliant vessel and heat exchanger designs.Manage welding procedures and welder qualifications.Validate nozzles and piping with automated FEA.Assess in-service equipment for fitness-for-serviceCEI also supports teams with self-paced training, quarterly ASME code updates and personalized demos.About CEI CEI provides innovative software that helps clients excel in the welding and pressure vessel industries.For more information, visit CEI's website.

Jordyn Hayden

CEI

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CEI Advances Pressure Equipment Engineering Suite With Packaged Design, Fabrication and Asset Integrity Software News Provided By CEI October 23, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Technology



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