Pool Profits

Agency says a pool company's Yelp profile has become a distribution layer for AI assistants, and that review wording, not star count.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pool Profits, the award-winning pool service digital marketing agency that works exclusively with pool companies, today published guidance for pool service companies on the licensing agreement between Yelp and OpenAI, first reported by Axios on July 23. Under the agreement, Yelp's reviews, ratings, photos and business details feed ChatGPT's answers, and Yelp's Request a Quote feature lets a homeowner ask a local company for pricing without leaving the conversation. The guidance, available at poolprofits/yelp-chatgpt-pool-service-marketing/, lays out five moves a pool company can make in the next 30 days.The agreement is non-exclusive, and Yelp already supplies local business data to Apple Maps, Amazon's Alexa+ and Microsoft Bing. An August 2026 study by Steady Demand of 2,880 ChatGPT local-service prompts across 12 metros found Yelp data behind 96% of structured responses. In Pool Profits' assessment, that makes a pool company's Yelp profile the source layer that several AI assistants read when a homeowner asks who to call, whether or not the company has ever paid attention to Yelp."Most pool companies treated Yelp as a nuisance and let the profile rot," said Jonathan Johnson, co-founder of Pool Profits. "That was a defensible choice for a long time. It is not anymore. When a homeowner in Chandler asks ChatGPT who should service their pool, the shortlist is built from Yelp data, and an unclaimed profile means you are either missing or described from stale information."Pool service is unusually exposed to the change, the agency says, for three reasons. The purchase is recurring, so an AI shortlist routes a multi-year account rather than a one-time job. The buyer is uncertain and research-heavy, which is the conversation conversational AI is built for. And the decision is trust-driven, because a homeowner is giving a stranger recurring access to their backyard, so reviews carry more weight than in most local categories.The five moves in the guidance are: claim and rebuild the Yelp profile with accurate service categories, current job photos and a true service area; turn on Request a Quote and staff it, since Yelp surfaces response time and AI assistants can reflect it; ask customers to mention the specific work performed in their reviews, because AI assistants summarize sentences rather than count stars; rewrite the company website to answer the questions homeowners ask, including real price ranges; and measure AI visibility as its own channel by running the ten questions customers ask through ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews from the service area and logging who gets named."If twelve of your reviews say always on time and three say hard to reach, ChatGPT may tell a homeowner you are reliable in the field but slow to respond," Johnson said. "No Google ranking factor ever worked like that. The words your customers use are now part of how you get found."The agency also points to the limits of the shift. A Morning Consult survey of 2,202 U.S. adults, commissioned by Yelp, found that 65% have used AI search but only 15% trust it a lot, and 72% want AI platforms to show where information comes from. "Homeowners are using these tools and still checking what they are told," said Edmund Shahbazyan, co-founder of Pool Profits and a former pool company owner. "AI creates the mention. Your website, your reviews and whoever answers the phone convert it. Nothing in this changes the fact that you still have to show up on Thursday."The full guidance is at poolprofits/yelp-chatgpt-pool-service-marketing/. Pool Profits offers pool companies a free AI visibility audit that tests how ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews describe a business in its service area.

Jonathan Johnson

Pool Profits

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The Yelp + ChatGPT Deal Changes Pool Service Marketing Forever

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Yelp Reviews Now Feed ChatGPT. Pool Profits Issues 5-Step Guide for Pool Service Companies That Want to Be on the list News Provided By Streamline Results October 23, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology



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