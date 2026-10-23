Conifersoft Expands To North America With Mill Yard Management Software Proven In Swedish Forestry For 25 Years

Yard management for mills

YardManager gives pulp and recycled paper mills real-time inventory, traceability and compliance from the mill gate to the production line.

- Alexandra Andersson, CEO, ConiferSoftSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ConiferSoft is expanding into North America, bringing YardManager, its mill yard management platform, to pulp mills and recycled paper mills looking for real-time control of raw material from the mill gate to the production line.Many mill yards still track incoming wood, chips and recycled fiber bales with pen and paper or disconnected systems. Without live inventory data, teams react to problems instead of preventing them, and audits and compliance reporting take more effort than they should.YardManager replaces those manual steps with a connected system built on more than 25 years of Swedish forestry experience. Its Vehicle Application uses GPS and load sensors to record every forklift and wheel loader move automatically. Map View shows stock levels and vehicle locations in real time, and Transport View compares target and actual material mix at each conveyor line."Sweden's mills learned that a yard you can't see is a yard you can't optimize," said Alexandra Andersson, CEO at ConiferSoft. "We're bringing that experience to North American mills so they can get there faster."YardManager helps mills:.Track materials from delivery to production in real time.Automate forklift and loader records with GPS and load sensors.Hit target material mixes at every conveyor line.Give supervisors 24/7 access to stock, consumption and delivery data.Strengthen traceability for audits and regulations such as the EUDRAbout ConiferSoftConiferSoft develops software purpose-built for the forestry industry. For more than 25 years, the company has helped forest and timber organizations manage procurement, logistics, settlements, production and supply chain operations.For more information, visit ConiferSoft's website.

Jordyn Hayden

ConiferSoft

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ConiferSoft Expands to North America With Mill Yard Management Software Proven in Swedish Forestry for 25 Years News Provided By CEI October 23, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Technology



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