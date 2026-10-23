Pool Profits Launches Pool Profits CRM, A Self-Serve Platform With A Built-In AI Front Desk For Pool Service Companies

Pool Profits

One plan at $197 a month, no feature tiers, preloaded with the pipelines and automations the agency built across more than 200 pool companies

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pool Profits today launched Pool Profits CRM, a self-serve lead and customer management platform built only for pool service companies. The platform answers the calls an owner misses from the pool deck, follows up on every quote until the homeowner decides, asks for reviews after the right service milestone, and brings paused accounts back each spring. It is available now at for $197 a month after a 14-day free trial, with no feature tiers, per-user fees or annual contract.The launch answers a problem the agency has watched for 14 years. Most pool service companies run on one to ten people, and the owner is usually the one holding the phone. When a homeowner calls at 1:40 on a Tuesday afternoon and the owner is brushing a green pool, the call goes to voicemail, and the homeowner calls the next company on the list. Research reported by Harvard Business Review found that businesses contacting a new lead within five minutes are 21 times more likely to qualify it than those that wait 30 minutes. Google announced at I/O in May that its AI Mode will begin calling businesses on a searcher's behalf for select service categories, which means the next call a pool company misses may come from Google itself."Pools are not lost to competitors. They are lost to follow-up," said Jonathan Johnson, co-founder of Pool Profits. "We have run these automations inside our managed client accounts for years. A one-truck company could never afford that build on its own, so we packaged it. The trial starts with everything installed, and the owner reads one inbox from the truck."At the center of the platform is Front Desk, an AI receptionist that answers every call in the company's name, qualifies the caller by service area and pool type, books the estimate on the owner's calendar, and texts the owner a summary. If a call slips through, missed-call text-back reaches the caller within seconds. The base plan includes 100 answered minutes and 1,000 AI text responses a month.Every account arrives with the Pool Service Master Snapshot installed: 21 automated workflows, four pipelines from lead to route, more than 50 pool-specific fields, 12 smart lists and a 16-widget dashboard showing leads by source, speed to lead, quote conversion, review velocity and reactivations. The plan also includes a pool service website template hosted on the company's own domain, ad-ready landing pages for weekly service, green-to-clean cleanups, equipment repair, filter cleaning and seasonal openings and closings, a review engine that routes unhappy customers to the owner privately first, win-back and seasonal campaigns, online booking, invoicing and payments, a mobile app, unlimited contacts and team members, and offline conversion tracking that reports booked estimates back to Google Ads and Meta.Pool Profits CRM is built to sit in front of route software, not replace it. Skimmer, Pool Brain or PSS runs the service stop; Pool Profits CRM runs the website, the phone, the quote, the review and the win-back. Pool Profits is a Skimmer Approved Partner."Every workflow in this platform was checked against what actually happens on a route day," said Edmund Shahbazyan, co-founder of Pool Profits and a former pool company owner. "Front Desk qualifies by ZIP code before it books, so you stop driving forty minutes for one pool that never fits the route. It knows the difference between weekly service, a green-to-clean and a pump replacement, and it asks about each one differently."New accounts are live after a 60-minute guided onboarding call, during which Pool Profits loads the website template, connects the domain and phone number, files the business texting registration and switches on the automations. Launch Setup is $297 one time and is waived for the first 50 founding accounts. The platform is also included in every Pool Profits done-for-you program, which remain territory exclusive; the CRM plan is open to any pool company.Pool service companies can start a free 14-day trial at .

Jonathan Johnson

Pool Profits

+1 866-862-7665

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Pool Profits Launches Pool Profits CRM, a Self-Serve Platform With a Built-In AI Front Desk for Pool Service Companies News Provided By Streamline Results October 23, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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