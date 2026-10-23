Delhi Police Arrest Man In Readymade Garment Supply Cyber Fraud Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for cheating a garment manufacturer of approximately Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of supplying ready-made garments and sewing machine materials, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Pawan Kumar Dugar, a resident of Badarpur in Delhi, was apprehended by the Cyber Police Station of Shahdara district following a technical investigation. Police also recovered a mobile phone used to contact the complainant.

According to the police, the case was registered following a complaint by Neeraj Kumar Jain, who is engaged in manufacturing ready-made garments and dealing in garment-related materials.

The complainant said that on July 6, he was contacted by Dugar, who posed as a supplier of ready-made garments and sewing machine materials. The accused persuaded him to place an order by claiming that the required goods were available for delivery.

To gain the complainant's confidence, the accused shared catalogues, invoices and transport-related documents. He also repeatedly assured the complainant that the ordered goods would be dispatched and delivered on time.

Relying on these representations, Jain transferred approximately Rs 2 lakh through multiple transactions. However, the promised goods were never delivered, and the money was not refunded, leading to the registration of a cyber fraud case.

During the investigation, technical analysis helped the police establish leads regarding the accused's whereabouts in Badarpur. A dedicated team from Shahdara's Cyber Police Station subsequently conducted a raid and apprehended him.

The team comprised Sub-Inspector Sunil Dev Sihag, Head Constable Ravi Malik and Head Constable Sandeep. The operation was conducted under the leadership of Inspector Vijay Kumar, Station House Officer of the Cyber Police Station, and the overall supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations), Shahdara.

During the operation, the police recovered a mobile phone associated with a number allegedly used to contact the complainant.

Further financial scrutiny revealed that bank accounts linked to the accused had surfaced in six cybercrime complaints involving multiple victims and suspected fraudulent transactions worth lakhs of rupees.

According to the police, the investigation indicated that the accused allegedly acted as the caller and was directly involved in the fraudulent dealings.

Further investigation is underway to trace the complete money trail, identify additional victims and establish the full extent of the alleged fraud.