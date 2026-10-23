CPI MP Questions PM Modi Over Defence Of Election Commission Integrity

Opposition Questions Election Commission Integrity

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking why the Prime Minister was defending the Election Commission of India (ECI) instead of addressing the Opposition's concerns over alleged electoral irregularities, including 'vote chori'. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said the INDIA bloc had raised serious questions about the functioning of the poll body, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and alleged that the government was attempting to divert attention from these issues by targeting the Congress leadership.

"The entire Opposition, especially the INDIA bloc parties, have raised many serious concerns related to the Election Commission of India. SIR, vote chori and other malpractices were properly highlighted by INDIA bloc parties, and an agitation is ongoing," Kumar said.

Allegations of Government Influence

Questioning the Prime Minister's defence of the poll body, the CPI MP alleged that the Election Commission was functioning under the influence of the BJP-led government. "Why is the Prime Minister justifying the Election Commission? The whole country knows that the Election Commission is under the control of the BJP government, and it has misused its power," he said.

Kumar further asked whether the government or the Election Commission would address the concerns raised by the Opposition, accusing the Prime Minister of attempting to shift the focus towards Rahul Gandhi and other political parties. "Without addressing the proper questions, the Prime Minister is trying to divert attention by accusing the Congress party or Rahul Gandhi or any other political party; the government cannot save itself. His rhetoric is a failed product," Kumar added.

PM Modi and Home Minister's Response

His remarks came a day after PM Modi targeted Rahul Gandhi at the NDTV World Summit, accusing the Congress leader of attempting to tarnish India's reputation and criticising the party's repeated efforts to project its leader. "One wonders how much longer the Congress party will continue to put the nation at stake in its persistent attempts to launch its failed product," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also accused Congress of casting doubts on India's achievements and alleged that the party's political rhetoric was drowning out legitimate Opposition voices. Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also criticised Congress over its allegations of vote theft, accusing Rahul Gandhi of raising questions about the Election Commission to protect the votes of alleged infiltrators.

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