ASTS Slips Overnight: Retail Sees Upside In Spacex's 80,000-Site Push - FCC Adviser Sees Global Satellite Power Race



SpaceX's potential tower agreements could be worth billions and support its ambition to become a fourth nationwide wireless carrier.

Bayliss argued that satellite connectivity is becoming a geopolitical contest over control of the next mobile network. AST hosted Rakuten executives in Midland as the partners develop satellite broadband and disaster-resilient connectivity for Japan.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) slipped nearly 1% overnight heading into Friday as SpaceX reportedly pursued access to at least 80,000 U.S. cell sites, with retail bulls now arguing that Elon Musk's wireless ambitions could push existing carriers closer to AST.

ASTS stock slid 5% on Thursday, marking its third straight session in the red.

SpaceX's Wireless Push Raises Stakes For Carriers

SpaceX's ambitions to become a fourth nationwide wireless carrier could create a lucrative customer for tower companies and a formidable competitor for mobile operators.

The company is reportedly seeking access to at least 80,000 U.S. cell sites, including through talks with Crown Castle, in potential infrastructure agreements that could be worth billions.

Ground infrastructure would complement SpaceX's recently acquired low-band spectrum and FCC authorization for 15,000 satellites designed to support direct-to-phone service.“We will be building out our terrestrial networks so there's broad-based connectivity anywhere that SpaceX and Starlink are allowed to operate,” Musk said during the company's earnings call.

FCC Member Sees Satellite Rivalry Going Global

In a LinkedIn post, FCC advisory council member Mark Bayliss looked beyond the technical achievement of connecting ordinary smartphones directly to satellites.“The much more important question is becoming: Who controls the network when it does?” he wrote.

He contrasted SpaceX's and AST's strategies:“SpaceX could increasingly become the network. AST could become the satellite layer used by existing networks.” Bayliss also pointed to European interest in jointly controlled infrastructure and satellite programs in China and Russia, placing the corporate rivalry within a broader geopolitical contest.

“If communications infrastructure becomes strategically important, governments eventually want infrastructure they control,” he said. The competition involves spectrum policy, launch capacity, regulatory decisions and even AI infrastructure, he said.“The satellite-to-phone race is no longer really about satellites,” Bayliss said.“It is becoming a race to build the next mobile network.”

ASTS Hosts Rakuten Bosses In Midland

AST separately said it hosted Rakuten Mobile Co-CEO and Rakuten Symphony President Sharad Sriwastawa and his team in Midland as the companies develop satellite broadband for Japan.

“Together, we are advancing a space-based resilience network to expand everyday connectivity where coverage is limited or unavailable and keep communities and emergency responders connected when disasters strike,” AST said.

Since becoming partners in 2020, the companies have demonstrated a satellite broadband video call between unmodified smartphones in Japan in April 2025. In August, Rakuten targeted commercial service using AST satellites from the fourth quarter of 2026. Rakuten also confirmed its selection under Japan's J-LEO program to develop domestic satellite infrastructure, emphasizing ownership and operating rights to safeguard communications during emergencies.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS slipped to 'bearish' from 'bullish' levels a week ago amid a 32% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of October 23 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“The MNOs are going to be forced to explain their strategy to counter SpaceX. That would necessarily highlight the importance of ASTS.”

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Another user said,“Spacex planning to compete directly with major telecom operators is a great news for $ASTS.” The user added that they hoped for a partnership update soon.

View this Stocktwits post

A separate user questioned whether the connectivity market SpaceX is targeting could also leave room for AST, asking whether investors thought the company“couldn't even get a sliver of that?”

ASTS stock has declined 47% year-to-date.

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