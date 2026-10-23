NDA Candidate KM Suresh Confident Of Victory In Karnataka Polls 2026

Karnataka Legislative Council Election 2026

Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], October 23 (ANI): National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the South-East Graduates' Constituency election 2026, KM Suresh, cast his vote at DIET College in Davanagere on Friday and expressed confidence that the BJP-JD(S) alliance would emerge victorious. Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, Suresh said voters had been turning out enthusiastically since polling began at 8 am, expressing confidence in the NDA's prospects. "From 8:00 AM this morning, in the South-East Graduates' constituency, our voters are enthusiastically casting their votes. There is immense support from everyone for the NDA. Therefore, this time the NDA, the alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party and JD(S), is fully confident of winning this election," Suresh said.

He added that he had chosen to cast his vote in person rather than through postal voting. "Today, I am campaigning in Davanagere and Chitradurga districts. Our various MLAs and other legislative members are campaigning in Tumakuru, Madhugiri, Chikkaballapura, and Kolar," he added. Highlighting his agenda for graduates, Suresh said the alliance intended to support them through employment opportunities and educational facilities, including district-level job fairs and e-libraries to help candidates prepare for competitive examinations. "Regularly, by holding district-level employment fairs for graduates, and through setting up e-libraries to prepare our children for competitive exams, there is a strong belief in standing alongside graduates," he said.

Polling Activity and Security Measures

Meanwhile, polling is also underway for the Karnataka Legislative Council Northeast Teachers' Constituency, where voters were seen queuing up at polling stations to exercise their franchise. Raichur District Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri visited the polling station at Government Girls' Pre-University College in Raichur to review arrangements. Five polling stations have been established in Raichur city, with tight police security deployed to ensure peaceful polling. Voting has been progressing briskly since morning.

Contests in West Graduates' Constituency

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also appealed to voters to support the Congress candidate in the West Graduates' Constituency. In a post on X, Karnataka CM wrote,“Give your valuable first preference vote to Shri Mohan Limbikai, the Congress candidate for the West Graduates' Constituency in the 2026 Karnataka Legislative Council election, and ensure his victory. Extend your support to represent the interests of graduates and serve as their voice. Polling Time: From 8 AM to 4 PM.” The contest in the West Graduates' Constituency has incumbent BJP MLC SV Sankanur seeking a third term against advocate and former MLC Mohan Limbikai, who previously belonged to the BJP but is now contesting on a Congress ticket. Sankanur also cast his vote at Municipal College in Gadag for the Karnataka West Graduates' Constituency election and expressed confidence in his victory. "All polling booths are seeing a rush. I am confident of winning," he said. BJP leader Anil Rajbhar also appealed to voters to exercise their franchise, expressing confidence in his party's candidates.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the biennial elections following the completion of the terms of sitting members in the respective constituencies. According to the Commission, the terms of eight members in Bihar, four in Karnataka, five in Maharashtra and 11 in Uttar Pradesh are ending, resulting in vacancies. Polling began at 8 am and will continue until 4 pm on Friday. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 27, while the entire election process is to be completed by October 31. The police department has implemented strict security measures at polling stations to prevent any untoward incidents. Necessary facilities have been provided to enable voters to cast their votes peacefully, while officials are closely monitoring the entire electoral process. (ANI)

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