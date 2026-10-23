Who Is Isabel Rossi? 14-Year-Old Virginia Student Creates Earthquake Sensors Bags Spot In Top US Science Challenge

MENAFN - Live Mint) Isabel Rossi, a 14-year-old student from Williamsburg, Virginia, has earned a spot among 30 finalists in the 2026 Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge.

Isabel secured her place out of nearly 10,000 middle school applicants across the United States for her research on finding a new, more efficient way to position earthquake sensors, according to a Times of India (TOI) report.

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Isabel is currently a freshman at Jamestown High School, though she developed her independent science project as an eighth-grader at James Blair Middle School.

Her interest in scientific experiments began in childhood and was heavily influenced by her family. Her father, Enrico Rossi, teaches physics at William & Mary, her mother, Margarita Marinova, is an English professor at Christopher Newport University, and she grew up watching her older sister use chemistry and physics sets.

At the age of nine, she began working with a retired NASA engineer, building homemade rockets and making mathematical adjustments to improve their flight performance. Her love for equations led her to organise and coach a MathCounts team at her middle school and arrange a STEAM event for younger students.

“I like the precision of it. Over time it's become one of my favourite free time activities,” she told Society for Science.

Beyond academics, Society for Science said, Isabel plays the violin in the Williamsburg Youth Orchestra, participates in environmental science activities, and is interested in a career in aerospace engineering, applied mathematics, or medicine.

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Earthquake sensors are critical for early warning systems, but scientists face the complex task of balancing detection accuracy, ground coverage, and site accessibility when installing them.

Inspired by an article in Physics Today and her own experience with a major earthquake, Isabel focused her study on the Los Angeles region of California.

According to Society for Science, the organisation hosting the challenge, Isabel's six-month project-titled Listening in the Right Places: Game Theory and Optimisation for Earthquake Sensor Placement-was based on simulations.

She accessed a data library containing information on past earthquakes and existing sensors to examine arrangements without physically moving equipment.

Isabel wrote a computer program that generated random sets of possible sensor locations. She then assessed each arrangement using two mathematical methods: a weighted sum model and Nash bargaining.

She compared the proposed arrangements against the "Pareto frontier"-a mathematical concept used to identify solutions in which improving one objective means sacrificing another-to find the best balance between earthquake-detection accuracy and sensor accessibility.

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Isabel's experiment concluded that Nash bargaining performed better, producing sensor arrangements closer to the Pareto frontier.

According to The Virginian Pilot, her computer-based model showed a possible 16.7 per cent improvement in earthquake detection coverage by adding just five additional sensors.

While the finding does not establish that this exact improvement would occur in a live operational network, it demonstrates how mathematical modelling can effectively help researchers compare possible locations before making costly installation decisions.

Isabel noted this method could be particularly useful in areas with limited resources or difficult terrain.

As one of the top 30 finalists, Isabel will present her research at the national competition's final round in Washington, DC, from October 23 to 28. Students from 17 states and Puerto Rico will compete for more than $100,000 in awards, including a $25,000 grand prize.