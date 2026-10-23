Nasser Abujbarah Of Phillips Law Group Named 2026 Medium-Size Business Leader Of The Year

Phillips Law Group marks Nasser Abujbarah's 2026 Champions of Change recognition.

Az Business magazine, a publication of AZ Big Media, recognized Abujbarah at the completed May 21 Champions of Change Awards.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Az Business magazine, a publication of AZ Big Media, named Nasser Abujbarah of Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers its 2026 Medium-size Business Leader of the Year at the Champions of Change Awards. The recognition was reported after the event in Tempe, Arizona, was completed.Abujbarah's recognition placed Phillips Law Group within an Arizona business event focused on leaders and organizations shaping the state's commercial landscape. The Champions of Change program spotlights leadership, visionary thinking, philanthropy, and organizations changing Arizona business. The winner report identifies both Abujbarah and Phillips Law Group in the Medium-size Business Leader of the Year category.The announcement recognizes Abujbarah and creates an opportunity for Phillips Law Group to reflect on its place in Arizona's business community. The distinction connects the firm to a program that highlights leadership and vision across a broad range of Arizona organizations, while keeping the focus on the specific category listed in the 2026 winner report.For Phillips Law Group, the recognition is a positive marker in its 2026 record and an acknowledgment of its leadership presence in the Phoenix market. It also highlights the value of events that convene Arizona organizations around business leadership, community engagement, and forward-looking ideas. The completed Champions of Change program remains the relevant context for this announcement: a May 2026 recognition, documented in the publisher's July winner report.This is a historical 2026 recognition, not a ranking, a guarantee of legal results, or a statement of present status.ABOUT PHILLIPS LAW GROUP – INJURY LAWYERSPhillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers is an Arizona personal injury law firm serving individuals and families affected by negligence. The firm handles matters involving motor vehicle collisions, commercial trucking crashes, wrongful death, premises liability, and other serious injuries. With a 99.5% success rate on cases they choose to take on, along with over 4,000 5-star reviews across the web, Phillips Law Group is a personal injury powerhouse in Phoenix and across Arizona.Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591phoenix-az-personal-injury-accident-reviews/

Olivia Lemorrocco

Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers

(602) 222-2222

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Nasser Abujbarah of Phillips Law Group Named 2026 Medium-size Business Leader of the Year News Provided By Brainspike Marketing LLC October 23, 2026, 05:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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