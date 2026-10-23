Pethey Introduces F620 Indoor Pet Boundary System To Make Shared Spaces Easier To Manage

Flexible no-go zones, expandable room-by-room coverage, and remote training help families set practical household boundaries.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PetHey has introduced the F620 Indoor Pet Boundary System, designed to help pet owners keep specific areas off-limits while leaving the rest of the home open for everyday life. Combining localized boundary guidance, expandable coverage for different areas, and a separate remote-training function, F620 addresses a familiar household goal: sharing more of the home with pets while setting clear rules where they matter.

For many families, the challenge is not keeping pets out of the entire kitchen or living room. It may be preventing a dog from investigating a trash can, approaching a particular doorway, or entering a designated corner. Physical gates can be useful, but closing off entire rooms may be more than the situation requires. A smaller, well-defined boundary offers a different approach-one that fits the way families actually move through their homes.

F620 addresses this need with a localized boundary system. Pet owners can position a transmitter near an area they want to keep off-limits and use compatible receiver collars to provide boundary feedback. Where different locations need attention, additional transmitters can extend coverage to other parts of the home. This allows the system to be arranged around individual household spaces rather than relying on a single broad restriction.

Boundary Guidance That Fits Daily Life

A localized no-go zone and remote training serve different purposes. F620 provides automatic feedback around designated restricted areas, while its separate handheld remote gives owners additional training options during supervised sessions. The boundary system helps reinforce consistent rules at selected locations, while the remote supports training when owners are actively guiding their pets.

For households with multiple dogs, F620 supports multiple compatible receiver collars, allowing pets to follow shared boundary rules around designated areas. Additional transmitters provide flexibility for managing different spaces throughout the home.

With adjustable boundary settings and flexible placement options, F620 allows families to tailor restricted areas to their home's layout and everyday needs. Thoughtful placement, gradual introduction, and positive reinforcement can help pets understand the rules, preserving shared living spaces while managing locations that need extra attention.

Features That Make Indoor Boundaries Easier to Live With

● Keep the Right Spots Off-Limits, Not the Whole Room

F620 helps owners establish localized no-go zones around places that need attention, such as a kitchen corner or household item. The result is a more targeted boundary with less disruption to everyday living.

● Make Room for More Than One Boundary

Additional compatible transmitters can be placed in different locations, allowing owners to expand boundary coverage as household needs change. This provides room-by-room flexibility without relying on a single fixed barrier.

● Help Multiple Pets Follow the Same House Rules

A single transmitter can work with multiple compatible receiver collars, allowing more than one pet to receive boundary guidance around the same restricted area. This makes shared boundaries more practical for multi-pet households.

● One System, Two Ways to Guide

Alongside automatic no-go zone management, F620 includes a separate remote-training function offering Tone, Vibration, and Static options for supervised use with compatible receivers. Its IP67-rated receiver adds practicality for everyday use.

More Shared Space, With Rules That Make Sense

The value of an indoor boundary often becomes clear in everyday moments: preparing dinner without a dog investigating a particular corner, keeping selected household items off-limits, or making a shared room easier to navigate. F620 is designed to support these practical adjustments while allowing pets to continue resting, playing, and spending time with their families.

For PetHey, F620 extends the idea of thoughtful boundaries beyond the yard. A well-placed boundary does not need to restrict an entire home. Instead, it can help people and pets share their living spaces more comfortably.

Explore the PetHey F620 Indoor Pet Boundary System and its features on the official product page.

About PetHey

PetHey is a pet containment technology brand focused on developing practical boundary solutions for different pet lifestyles and environments. Its product portfolio covers large properties, residential yards, outdoor travel, indoor spaces, and in-ground containment, providing dog owners with options based on their property, lifestyle, and containment needs.

Technology for Boundaries. Freedom for Pets.

Learn more:

YUAN XIAI

Shenzhen Wellturn Technology.,Ltd

+86 137 6045 2968

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PetHey Introduces F620 Indoor Pet Boundary System to Make Shared Spaces Easier to Manage News Provided By Shenzhen Wellturn Technology.,Ltd October 23, 2026, 05:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Technology



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