Viridian Southside Quarter Luxury Rental Townhomes Complete Construction And Achieve NGBS Bronze Certification

Viridian Southside Quarter, a luxury rental townhome community in Jacksonville's Southside Quarter, where all 76 homes are now complete and NGBS Bronze certified.

All 76 townhomes are complete and NGBS Bronze certified at Jacksonville's only purpose-built luxury rental townhome community, now open for move-in.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Affiliates of Bateh Perry Real Estate Investors (“Bateh Perry”) and Loci Capital announced the completion of construction of Viridian Southside Quarter, a luxury rental townhome community just south of the St. Johns Town Center within Hines' thriving, walkable Southside Quarter master-planned project in Jacksonville. All 76 homes have now been delivered, and every home has earned National Green Building StandardTM (NGBS) Bronze certification from Home Innovation Research Labs, the independent third-party agency that verifies compliance with the standard.Managed by Vest Residential, Viridian Southside Quarter is available for tours and immediate move-in. Appointments and self-guided tours are available at . The leasing center is located at 7318 Sea Garden Lane, Jacksonville, Florida 32256 and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and Monday by appointment.Unlike a traditional apartment, Viridian Southside Quarter offers the space and privacy of a townhome. Each of the 76 two- and three-bedroom homes has a private two-car garage and a spacious, custom floorplan, with smart home technology, 1-Gig internet service, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tiled baths, walk-in closets, and designer finishes. Residents also enjoy resort-style amenities, including a pool, expansive sun deck, outdoor living room with fire pit and grilling stations, cabana lounge, pet spa, lakeside walking trail, large fenced and open park areas, and lushly landscaped courtyards throughout. Built by Kingsouth Builders, Viridian Southside Quarter broke ground in May 2025 and opened to residents on April 1, 2026.The NGBS Green certification demonstrates a high-performance building in six areas: Lot Design and Development, Resource Efficiency, Water Efficiency, Energy Efficiency, Indoor Environmental Quality, and Building Operation & Maintenance. For residents, that means homes with third-party verified efficiency, high-performance equipment, and durable materials designed to save energy and water and to reduce maintenance costs, in a walkable location that supports a more sustainable lifestyle.“Completing Viridian Southside Quarter and earning NGBS Bronze certification are important milestones for our team and our partners,” said Jason Perry, Managing Partner of Bateh Perry.“Viridian remains Jacksonville's only purpose-built luxury rental townhome community set in a walkable mixed-use environment, and third-party certification gives residents independent verification that their homes were built to a higher standard.”“Our residents are renting a spacious new home with an attached two-car garage in one of Jacksonville's most sought-after locations,” noted Tarik Bateh, Managing Partner of Bateh Perry.“NGBS certification adds healthier indoor environments and more efficient building systems to that offering, which we believe matters to renters today and supports the durability and operating performance of the community over the long term.”“Achieving NGBS Bronze certification on all 76 townhomes reflects a commitment from the owner and design-build team to deliver high-quality, market-leading homes offering a healthy and efficient lifestyle for its residents. We congratulate the team on this achievement,” said Taylor Ralph, President of REAL Building Consultants, the green building and sustainability advisor for the project.Located just off the intersection of Gate Parkway and Commerce Village Drive, the community offers residents convenient access to both Interstate 295 and J. Turner Butler Boulevard and to Jacksonville's premier employment, entertainment, shopping, dining and recreational destinations. The medical and educational hubs of Mayo Clinic, Ascension St. Vincent's, and the University of North Florida are within a 10-minute drive while Jacksonville's downtown and beaches are both within a 15-minute drive. The Southside & Deerwood Park areas are also home to Jacksonville's largest employment and retail nodes and contain over 10 million square feet of office space in addition to St. Johns Town Center's two million square feet of shopping, dining, and entertainment.About Bateh Perry Real Estate InvestorsBateh Perry Real Estate Investors is a principal investment and development company built to create enduring value for its co-investment partners and the stakeholders in the communities in which it owns, operates, and develops. The firm is based in Jacksonville, Florida and intentionally focuses on institutional-quality multifamily and select commercial real estate investments and developments in North and Central Florida. Acting on behalf of or in partnership with preeminent investment managers, operators, and developers, the principals of the firm have led the acquisition, development, capitalization, management or disposition

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Viridian Southside Quarter Luxury Rental Townhomes Complete Construction and Achieve NGBS Bronze Certification News Provided By Vest Residential October 23, 2026, 05:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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